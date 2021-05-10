Injury setback for Tipperary hurlers as fractured arm sidelines O'Mara

TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLING manager Liam Sheedy will have to plan without highly-regarded youngster Bryan O’Mara for a spell after he was forced off towards the end of Saturday’s clash with Limerick.

O’Mara appeared to be carrying his arm when he was replaced by Padraic Maher in the closing stages of his side’s draw with the All-Ireland champions.

Tipperary GAA confirmed this afternoon that the Holycross-Ballycahill player, who started at wing-back, will be unavailable for four-to-six weeks due to a fractured arm.

After helping Tipp to win the All-Ireland U20 title in 2019, O’Mara made his senior debut for the Premier County in past year’s National League campaign.

Sheedy’s side return to action this Saturday evening when they face Cork at Semple Stadium.