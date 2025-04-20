Advertisement
Inter Milan level with Napoli at top of Serie A after late Bologna winner

Riccardo Orsolini fired the winner against the reigning champions.
7.29pm, 20 Apr 2025

INTER MILAN ARE level with Napoli at the top of Serie A after Riccardo Orsolini fired Bologna to a last-gasp 1-0 win over the reigning champions on Sunday.

Orsolini flashed home a stunning scissor-kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time to bring the house down at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara and move Bologna into fourth.

Inter’s tight battle for the Scudetto with Napoli looks likely to go down to the wire after a tired-looking Inter were punished with a low-key display which came in stark contrast to their thrilling Champions League win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Simone Inzaghi’s team barely created a chance with nine of the 11 players who started against Bayern on Wednesday night on the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara pitch at kick-off.

Inter have only won one of their last six Serie A matches away from home and Sunday’s defeat has given Napoli a clear window of opportunity to claim their second league crown in two seasons.

Napoli’s final five matches are all against the division’s also-rans while next weekend Inter take on Roma, a match which comes after the second leg of their Italian Cup semi-final with AC Milan and before their trip to Barcelona in the last four of the Champions League.

Orsolini’s 14th goal of a superb season boosted Bologna’s hopes of returning to the Champions League with fifth-place Juventus a point behind ahead of their clash with Parma on Monday night.

Atalanta, in third, are a point ahead of Bologna and can continue their push for a spot in Europe’s elite club competition with a win at AC Milan later on Sunday.

Milan sit ninth and are six points away from the European spots following sixth-placed Roma’s 1-0 win over Verona on Saturday night.

– © AFP 2025

