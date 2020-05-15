IRFU confirm postponement of Ireland's Test series against Australia

Ireland's Keith Earls under pressure from Dane Haylett-Petty of Australia during the third Test in Sydney in 2018.

AS EXPECTED, Andy Farrell won’t be taking his Ireland team to Australia this summer for their Test series against the Wallabies.

The IRFU confirmed this morning that the two games have been called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with World Rugby pulling the plug on all international fixtures scheduled for July.

“While it is disappointing that the summer tour to Australia will not go ahead as scheduled, it will not be a surprise to many as it is clear that Covid-19 will have implications for our game for some time to come,” said IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

“We continue to work with World Rugby, our fellow unions and our players and their representative body, Rugby Players Ireland, to develop a road-map for the return of our game.

“In the meantime we have, in conjunction with the provinces, provided players with programmes to ensure that they remain in condition for when we get a green light to return to training.”

Ireland were due to return to Australia for the first time since their three-Test series win in 2018, with games pencilled in for Brisbane on 4 July and Sydney on 11 July.

Farrell’s side haven’t played since suffering a 24-12 Six Nations defeat to England at Twickenham on 23 February, with their remaining games against Italy and France called off as a result of the ongoing global crisis.

A statement released by World Rugby today confirmed that none of the international games scheduled for July will go ahead.

It reads: “The programme of internationals scheduled within the July 2020 window has been postponed due to ongoing government and health agency Covid-19 directives.

“Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July.

“Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in collaboration with international rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities.

“All parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and International Rugby Players, will be involved in the evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned calendar for the remainder of the year.

“All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby.”

