This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

IRFU confirm postponement of Ireland's Test series against Australia

To no great surprise, the two games against the Wallabies which were scheduled for July have been pulled.

By Paul Dollery Friday 15 May 2020, 8:04 AM
25 minutes ago 320 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5099443
Ireland's Keith Earls under pressure from Dane Haylett-Petty of Australia during the third Test in Sydney in 2018.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ireland's Keith Earls under pressure from Dane Haylett-Petty of Australia during the third Test in Sydney in 2018.
Ireland's Keith Earls under pressure from Dane Haylett-Petty of Australia during the third Test in Sydney in 2018.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

AS EXPECTED, Andy Farrell won’t be taking his Ireland team to Australia this summer for their Test series against the Wallabies.

The IRFU confirmed this morning that the two games have been called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with World Rugby pulling the plug on all international fixtures scheduled for July.

“While it is disappointing that the summer tour to Australia will not go ahead as scheduled, it will not be a surprise to many as it is clear that Covid-19 will have implications for our game for some time to come,” said IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

“We continue to work with World Rugby, our fellow unions and our players and their representative body, Rugby Players Ireland, to develop a road-map for the return of our game.

“In the meantime we have, in conjunction with the provinces, provided players with programmes to ensure that they remain in condition for when we get a green light to return to training.”

Ireland were due to return to Australia for the first time since their three-Test series win in 2018, with games pencilled in for Brisbane on 4 July and Sydney on 11 July.

Farrell’s side haven’t played since suffering a 24-12 Six Nations defeat to England at Twickenham on 23 February, with their remaining games against Italy and France called off as a result of the ongoing global crisis. 

A statement released by World Rugby today confirmed that none of the international games scheduled for July will go ahead.

It reads: “The programme of internationals scheduled within the July 2020 window has been postponed due to ongoing government and health agency Covid-19 directives.

“Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July.

“Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in collaboration with international rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities.

“All parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and International Rugby Players, will be involved in the evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned calendar for the remainder of the year.

“All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie