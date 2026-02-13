'You have to go through a bit of pain with every generation'

IRELAND AREN’T GOING to readily embrace being declared as a team who have declined or remain in decline, but they’re not completely oblivious to where they stand in the grand scheme of things.

Andy Farrell and his players have felt the pain of back-to-back defeats to France, two consecutive losses to New Zealand, and a beating at the hands of South Africa over the past 18 months more severely than anyone.

So they know they’ve got ground to make up on the top dogs ahead of the 2027 World Cup, even if their only focus right now is chasing the current Six Nations.

Last week’s disappointing defeat to the French has left Ireland in catch-up mode, but four more rounds give them scope for redemption.

And as for the bigger picture, Farrell seems to be confident that his current group of players, which is missing some key figures due to injury, will come through what has been a challenging couple of seasons.

“My attention is always on the here and now because it matters massively but where the squad is at is always completely different for every generation,” said Farrell yesterday.

“We just happen to have lost a lot of experience and people are coming in. We‘ve a lot of new caps, certainly a lot of players under 10 caps, and they have to go through this. They have to go through Paris on a Thursday night for us to grow and learn. Along with the players that we’ve not got, that are injured, but also the potential of the players that we’re trying to give this experience to.

“I’m excited about that down the track and that track is not too far away and I’m super excited about that. You always have to go through a little bit of pain to get to that point. We’ve always gone through that with every generation.”

Former wing Keith Earls visited Irish camp earlier this week to catch up with Farrell and the players, while ex-Ireland prop Cian Healy joined them in the Shelbourne Hotel yesterday.

Keith Earls and Cian Healy have spent time with Ireland this week. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Assistant coach Johnny Sexton is a daily reminder of the nous and class Ireland have lost on the pitch since the 2023 World Cup, when he was captain, while former back row and spiritual leader Peter O’Mahony is joining ex-scrum-half Conor Murray on TV.

“It was brilliant having Earlsy in,” said Farrell. “James Lowe told a lovely story of how he learned from Earlsy, how professional he was, and James Lowe thought he was until he learned how professional Earlsy was. So that was a nice story for Earlsy to hear back.

“Earlsy loved it as well, He had two days in with us and you see the wingers just quietly going up to him and saying, ‘What would you do here?’ and, ‘What would you do there?’ Those types of relationships are vital for everyone going forward.

“Earlsy’s the type of player that’s been through it all with this type of career and Cian Healy is in the hotel there as we speak now, so it’s important that you keep learning from the experience that these lads have.”

After four players got their Six Nations debuts last week in Paris – Cian Prendergast, Tommy O’Brien, Nick Timoney, and Michael Milne – there will be another two tomorrow against Italy in Dublin, with Cormac Izuchukwu and Robert Baloucoune starting. Furthermore, Edwin Edogbo will make his Ireland debut off the bench.

Much of this freshness is down to injuries, but Ireland are clearly still in the process of figuring out which players have important roles to play for them in the next few seasons.

Yet, even though Farrell has made six personnel changes to his team to face Italy, he was clear that this is not a case of resting some of his longstanding key men.

“It’s not rotation,” said Farrell. “Everything gets thrown into the mix but this is the side to play against a very good Italian side.”

32-year-old Josh van der Flier is the highest-profile omission as he drops from last week’s starting XV to being outside the matchday 23 this time around.

Farrell rejected the notion that leaving van der Flier out will remind the rest of the Ireland stars that they’re not untouchable.

Openside flanker Josh van der Flier. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I think everyone realises that anyway,” said Farrell. “We all know what Josh can and will bring. He doesn’t get the opportunity this week, but next week [against England]? We’ll see about that. There’s a door open for a different back row, a different second row partnership.

“Tadhg Furlong coming back in, Tom O’Toole, there’s change all over there.

“Our captain [Caelan Doris] playing a different role [at openside]; he’s done that very well before for us. Jack Conan 100% deserves a start. I thought he and James Ryan were excellent last week.

“They showed the way, showed the character that’s needed. So, there’s always reasons for it.”

Farrell believes this is the best Italy team that has come to Dublin, with the Azzurri dreaming about their first-ever win at the Aviva Stadium. He said they deserve major respect.

But Ireland remain the firm favourites on home soil, and Farrell wants his side to show more respect for themselves this week than was the case in Paris.

“Getting out of our own way a bit and going for it, being the best version of yourself but ourselves as well,” said Farrell of what he wants to see from Ireland.

“Make things happen by not overthinking things, just playing good, hard, quick rugby.”