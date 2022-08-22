Membership : Access or Sign Up
Team Ireland return from 'the most successful championships we've ever had'

800m bronze medal winner Mark English led the record-breaking team into arrivals at Dublin Airport.

Mark English with his bronze medal after coming home from Munich.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

THE RECORD-BREAKING IRISH team has returned to Dublin after the country’s most successful European Athletics Championships in Munich.

800m bronze medal winner Mark English led the team into arrivals at Dublin Airport, as 1500m silver medallist Ciara Mageean travelled directly back to her Manchester base.

In all, the team secured a record-breaking 11 top-eight finishes, and a further three top-10 placings. Ireland’s previous best total of top-eight placings at a European Championships was six, achieved in 1998 and 2002.

On top of the sensational medals, there were record-breaking performances from Israel Olatunde in the 100m, Rhasidat Adeleke in the 400m, and the 4x400m relay team of Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Adeleke, and Sharlene Mawdsley. 

Speaking earlier today as the team departed Munich, Athletics Ireland Director of High Performance Paul McNamara said: “It was the most successful championships we’ve ever had, with incremental improvement over the last number of championships.

This has been growing for some time. Team management were not surprised at all by the success this week. We were expecting a really comprehensive result throughout the entire team.

“We are very proud of the excellence shown by all our team in Munich, these results are genuinely special and illustrate the rising standards being delivered across all areas of our sport,” Athletics Ireland CEO, Hamish Adams, added.

“We have a mission to consistently deliver finalists and medals at international level and we have a clear strategy to achieve this mission.”

  • You can read the Athletics Ireland statement in full here > and a there’s a selection of images from Dublin Airport today below:

mark-english-with-his-aunt-bernadette-and-sister-michelle Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

mark-english-hugs-his-mum-bernadette Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

mark-english Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

sarah-lavin-with-the-media Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

