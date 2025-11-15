LIVE: Ireland v Australia, Autumn Nations Series

Ireland 19-14 Australia

And so, it’s Mack Hansen’s hat-trick — or Mack-Trick, if you will — that gives Ireland the advantage at the break. Prendergast has kicked two of his three conversions.

Australia have two tries through Len Ikitau and Fraser McReight. Both conversions were in front of the posts.

Ireland will surely be happier with their first-half effort this week but defensively could be better.