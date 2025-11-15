More Stories
Ireland players celebrate a try by Mack Hansen. Nick Elliott/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Ireland v Australia, Autumn Nations Series

Follow all the action as Ireland welcome the Wallabies to Dublin for the next step in their November campaign.
14 mins ago Half-Time! Ireland 19-14 Australia
14 mins ago TRY! Ireland 19-14 Australia (Fraser McReight ’40)
28 mins ago TRY! Ireland 19-7 Australia (Mack Hansen ’28)
7.11pm, 15 Nov 2025
52

9 mins ago 9:01PM

Ireland 19-14 Australia

And so, it’s Mack Hansen’s hat-trick — or Mack-Trick, if you will — that gives Ireland the advantage at the break. Prendergast has kicked two of his three conversions. 

Australia have two tries through Len Ikitau and Fraser McReight. Both conversions were in front of the posts.

Ireland will surely be happier with their first-half effort this week but defensively could be better.

12 mins ago 8:58PM

Ireland 19-14 Australia

Just what Ireland didn’t want. Once again, they can’t keep Australia out as Fraser McReight punishes them with a quick pick and go!

14 mins ago 8:56PM

Half-Time! Ireland 19-14 Australia

14 mins ago 8:56PM

TRY! Ireland 19-14 Australia (Fraser McReight ’40)

16 mins ago 8:55PM

40 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia

Australia on Ireland’s five-metre line. A score seems imminent. 

16 mins ago 8:54PM

38 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia

Australia stretch Ireland again on the attack. It comes out to Rob Valetini out wide but it’s too short. Play comes back for the Australia penalty.

18 mins ago 8:52PM

37 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia

It’s Lowe’s challenge on Potter they’re reviewing but the referee is happy that there is minimal contact and it’s a penalty to Australia.

19 mins ago 8:51PM

36 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia

Now Australia are back in midfield after some more great work from Baird. Lowe chases the kick and Ireland get the scrum.

The referee wants to have a look at something though with the TMO.

21 mins ago 8:49PM

36 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia

Ireland win the Australia lineout!

Huge intervention there on the jump from Baird to push it back to Gibson-Park and push the Aussies back.

22 mins ago 8:48PM

35 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia

Australia win a penalty and go for the corner.

25 mins ago 8:45PM

30 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia

Ireland claim from their own lineout and send a long one down. The referee awards the penalty to Australia after Henshaw charges in to make the tackle on Harry Potter in the air.

28 mins ago 8:42PM

TRY! Ireland 19-7 Australia (Mack Hansen ’28)

29 mins ago 8:41PM

27 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia

Ireland change: Bundee Aki comes in for McCloskey who appears to have picked up an injury.

30 mins ago 8:40PM

26 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia 

Grubber kick from O’Brien tries to find James Lowe. Ireland put the pressure on to push Australia over their own tryline and it will be a five-metre scrum.

31 mins ago 8:39PM

26 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia 

Lovely kick from Jamison Gibson-Park to get the 50:22. Ireland will look to create from here.

33 mins ago 8:37PM

THE STORY SO FAR

35 mins ago 8:35PM

23 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia

Some good and not so good work from Ireland there.

Caelan Doris and Tadhg Furlong carry the ball well but Prendergast tries a no-look pass that is too far a stretch for Henshaw.

Australia then get a penalty upgrade over a tip tackle by James Ryan.

38 mins ago 8:32PM

21 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia

Prendergast and Hansen link up well on the kick chase. Ireland on the front foot again.

38 mins ago 8:32PM

20 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia

And it’s game on again!

Len Ikitau breaks through Sam Prendergast under the posts to get Australia off the mark. And James O’Connor converts.

41 mins ago 8:29PM

TRY! Ireland 14-7 Australia (Len Ikitau ’18)

42 mins ago 8:28PM

17 mins: Ireland 14-0 Australia

Roars of ‘IRELAND, IRELAND’ go up as the hosts work to keep Australia out.

The Wallabies still have possession though.

43 mins ago 8:27PM

16 mins: Ireland 14-0 Australia

Apologies for a slight delay with the last few updates. Dealing with some gremlins in the Wi-Fi but we’ve sorted it now.

Australia on their first real attack. Their closing in on the five-metre line and they have a penalty advantage.

44 mins ago 8:26PM

13 mins: Ireland 14-0 Australia

Ireland double their advantage!

And it’s basically a repeat of the first try. Just to catch you up, it essentially started with a knock-on by Australia full-back Max Jorgensen who just got caught in two minds when trying to deal with an Irish delivery.

Ireland work the ball out from the scrum with Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw both getting their hands on it before Hansen runs in.

Prendergast lobs it over again and Ireland are really motoring now.

47 mins ago 8:23PM

TRY! Ireland 14-0 Australia (Mack Hansen ’11)

50 mins ago 8:20PM

8 mins: Ireland 7-0 Australia

Ireland and rewarded for that period of pressure. They work their way out of the corner with some quick passes and although the last one goes to deck, there’s no knock on and Prendergast works it across again for Hansen to dive in under the posts.

Prendergast taps it over.

53 mins ago 8:17PM

TRY! Ireland 7-0 Australia (Mack Hansen ’6)

54 mins ago 8:16PM

4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Australia

Now Ireland have a lineout and it’s a clean release from Dan Sheehan into the hands of Ryan Baird. That should settle things after getting a lot of heat for the set-piece.

55 mins ago 8:15PM

4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Australia

Australia win the lineout and don’t make too much ground with the clearance.

56 mins ago 8:14PM

3 mins: Ireland 0-0 Australia

Prendergast knocks the ball on. Clean scrum from Australia but some sloppy passing from James O’Connor almost sees Ireland go through. Robbie Henshaw boots it into the corner.

Now, this is more like it.

58 mins ago 8:12PM

2 mins: Ireland 0-0 Australia

Brilliant line break by Tadhg Beirne. A crossfield kick finds Tommy O’Brien and some quick offloads back across ends up in James Lowe’s hands on the opposite wing. 

59 mins ago 8:11PM

1 min: Ireland 0-0 Australia

Great take in the air by Mack Hansen. That will hopefully set the tone.

1 hr ago 8:10PM

1 min: Ireland 0-0 Australia

And Sam Prendergast gets us off the mark in Dublin. Ireland need a strong start here.

1 hr ago 8:10PM

Kick-Off! Ireland v Australia

1 hr ago 8:04PM

And here they come!

1 hr ago 7:59PM

The lights have been dimmed – the teams are getting ready to make their way onto the field.

1 hr ago 7:41PM

The home crowd seems to have found their voice a bit better compared to last week. Each name being announced on the starting Ireland team receives a huge roar.

Let’s see if the quality of the rugby on show follows that.

1 hr ago 7:26PM

The usual menu of pre-match reading to be enjoyed here:

1 hr ago 7:20PM

So, we have some interesting changes in the Ireland team. What do you make of them?

  • Sam Prendergast starts at 10
  • Mack Hansen returns from injury at fullback
  • Paddy McCarthy gets his first Test start in the number one shirt
  • Caelan Doris shifts from number eight to openside flanker
  • Jack Conan comes into the starting side at number eight
  • Robbie Henshaw moves to outside centre
  • Stuart McCloskey returns from a groin injury at number 12
  • Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong come straight back in to the front row
1 hr ago 7:15PM

IRELAND: Mack Hansen; Tommy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Paddy McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris (captain), Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Thomas Clarkson, Nick Timoney, Cian Prendergast, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Bundee Aki.

AUSTRALIA: Max Jorgensen; Filipo Daugunu, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; James O’Connor, Jake Gordon; Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Allan Alaalatoa; Jeremy Williams, Tom Hooper; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain).

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Zane Nonggorr, Nick Frost, Carlo Tizzano, Ryan Lonergan, Tane Edmed, Andrew Kellaway.

1 hr ago 7:14PM

a-view-of-match-balls-and-match-programme-in-the-dressing-room-ahead-of-the-match Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Good evening one and all!

It’s a fine, crisp one here at the Aviva Stadium as Andy Farrell’s side embark on their third outing in the Autumn Nations Series. This time, it’s Australia who are in town and it should hopefully be a belter.

It’s no secret that Ireland were sluggish in their win against Japan here last weekend. And their performance against New Zealand in Chicago wasn’t much to write home about either. A good start will certainly be a big goal this evening as they come against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies outfit. Ireland need to be better in the set-piece too, and the lineout will be a particular area of focus.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly, along with any changes to either side ahead of he 8.10pm kick-off. And as always, stick around for our post-match coverage from Murray Kinsella, Ciarán Kennedy and myself, Sinéad Farrell.

