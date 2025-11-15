LIVE: Ireland v Australia, Autumn Nations Series

Roars of ‘IRELAND, IRELAND’ go up as the hosts work to keep Australia out.
The Wallabies still have possession though.
43 mins ago
8:27PM
16 mins: Ireland 14-0 Australia
Apologies for a slight delay with the last few updates. Dealing with some gremlins in the Wi-Fi but we’ve sorted it now.
Australia on their first real attack. Their closing in on the five-metre line and they have a penalty advantage.
44 mins ago
8:26PM
13 mins: Ireland 14-0 Australia
Ireland double their advantage!
And it’s basically a repeat of the first try. Just to catch you up, it essentially started with a knock-on by Australia full-back Max Jorgensen who just got caught in two minds when trying to deal with an Irish delivery.
Ireland work the ball out from the scrum with Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw both getting their hands on it before Hansen runs in.
Prendergast lobs it over again and Ireland are really motoring now.
Ireland and rewarded for that period of pressure. They work their way out of the corner with some quick passes and although the last one goes to deck, there’s no knock on and Prendergast works it across again for Hansen to dive in under the posts.
IRELAND: Mack Hansen; Tommy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Paddy McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris (captain), Jack Conan.
Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Thomas Clarkson, Nick Timoney, Cian Prendergast, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Bundee Aki.
AUSTRALIA: Max Jorgensen; Filipo Daugunu, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; James O’Connor, Jake Gordon; Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Allan Alaalatoa; Jeremy Williams, Tom Hooper; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain).
Replacements: Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Zane Nonggorr, Nick Frost, Carlo Tizzano, Ryan Lonergan, Tane Edmed, Andrew Kellaway.
It’s a fine, crisp one here at the Aviva Stadium as Andy Farrell’s side embark on their third outing in the Autumn Nations Series. This time, it’s Australia who are in town and it should hopefully be a belter.
It’s no secret that Ireland were sluggish in their win against Japan here last weekend. And their performance against New Zealand in Chicago wasn’t much to write home about either. A good start will certainly be a big goal this evening as they come against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies outfit. Ireland need to be better in the set-piece too, and the lineout will be a particular area of focus.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly, along with any changes to either side ahead of he 8.10pm kick-off. And as always, stick around for our post-match coverage from Murray Kinsella, Ciarán Kennedy and myself, Sinéad Farrell.
LIVE: Ireland v Australia, Autumn Nations Series
Ireland 19-14 Australia
And so, it’s Mack Hansen’s hat-trick — or Mack-Trick, if you will — that gives Ireland the advantage at the break. Prendergast has kicked two of his three conversions.
Australia have two tries through Len Ikitau and Fraser McReight. Both conversions were in front of the posts.
Ireland will surely be happier with their first-half effort this week but defensively could be better.
Ireland 19-14 Australia
Just what Ireland didn’t want. Once again, they can’t keep Australia out as Fraser McReight punishes them with a quick pick and go!
Half-Time! Ireland 19-14 Australia
TRY! Ireland 19-14 Australia (Fraser McReight ’40)
40 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia
Australia on Ireland’s five-metre line. A score seems imminent.
38 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia
Australia stretch Ireland again on the attack. It comes out to Rob Valetini out wide but it’s too short. Play comes back for the Australia penalty.
37 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia
It’s Lowe’s challenge on Potter they’re reviewing but the referee is happy that there is minimal contact and it’s a penalty to Australia.
36 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia
Now Australia are back in midfield after some more great work from Baird. Lowe chases the kick and Ireland get the scrum.
The referee wants to have a look at something though with the TMO.
36 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia
Ireland win the Australia lineout!
Huge intervention there on the jump from Baird to push it back to Gibson-Park and push the Aussies back.
35 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia
Australia win a penalty and go for the corner.
33 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia
30 mins: Ireland 19-7 Australia
Ireland claim from their own lineout and send a long one down. The referee awards the penalty to Australia after Henshaw charges in to make the tackle on Harry Potter in the air.
TRY! Ireland 19-7 Australia (Mack Hansen ’28)
27 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia
Ireland change: Bundee Aki comes in for McCloskey who appears to have picked up an injury.
26 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia
Grubber kick from O’Brien tries to find James Lowe. Ireland put the pressure on to push Australia over their own tryline and it will be a five-metre scrum.
26 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia
Lovely kick from Jamison Gibson-Park to get the 50:22. Ireland will look to create from here.
THE STORY SO FAR
23 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia
Some good and not so good work from Ireland there.
Caelan Doris and Tadhg Furlong carry the ball well but Prendergast tries a no-look pass that is too far a stretch for Henshaw.
Australia then get a penalty upgrade over a tip tackle by James Ryan.
21 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia
Prendergast and Hansen link up well on the kick chase. Ireland on the front foot again.
20 mins: Ireland 14-7 Australia
And it’s game on again!
Len Ikitau breaks through Sam Prendergast under the posts to get Australia off the mark. And James O’Connor converts.
TRY! Ireland 14-7 Australia (Len Ikitau ’18)
17 mins: Ireland 14-0 Australia
4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Australia
Now Ireland have a lineout and it’s a clean release from Dan Sheehan into the hands of Ryan Baird. That should settle things after getting a lot of heat for the set-piece.
4 mins: Ireland 0-0 Australia
Australia win the lineout and don’t make too much ground with the clearance.
3 mins: Ireland 0-0 Australia
Prendergast knocks the ball on. Clean scrum from Australia but some sloppy passing from James O’Connor almost sees Ireland go through. Robbie Henshaw boots it into the corner.
Now, this is more like it.
2 mins: Ireland 0-0 Australia
Brilliant line break by Tadhg Beirne. A crossfield kick finds Tommy O’Brien and some quick offloads back across ends up in James Lowe’s hands on the opposite wing.
1 min: Ireland 0-0 Australia
Great take in the air by Mack Hansen. That will hopefully set the tone.
1 min: Ireland 0-0 Australia
And Sam Prendergast gets us off the mark in Dublin. Ireland need a strong start here.
Kick-Off! Ireland v Australia
And here they come!
The lights have been dimmed – the teams are getting ready to make their way onto the field.
The home crowd seems to have found their voice a bit better compared to last week. Each name being announced on the starting Ireland team receives a huge roar.
Let’s see if the quality of the rugby on show follows that.
The usual menu of pre-match reading to be enjoyed here:
So, we have some interesting changes in the Ireland team. What do you make of them?
IRELAND: Mack Hansen; Tommy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Paddy McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris (captain), Jack Conan.
Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Thomas Clarkson, Nick Timoney, Cian Prendergast, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Bundee Aki.
AUSTRALIA: Max Jorgensen; Filipo Daugunu, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; James O’Connor, Jake Gordon; Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Allan Alaalatoa; Jeremy Williams, Tom Hooper; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain).
Replacements: Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Zane Nonggorr, Nick Frost, Carlo Tizzano, Ryan Lonergan, Tane Edmed, Andrew Kellaway.
Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO
Good evening one and all!
It’s a fine, crisp one here at the Aviva Stadium as Andy Farrell’s side embark on their third outing in the Autumn Nations Series. This time, it’s Australia who are in town and it should hopefully be a belter.
It’s no secret that Ireland were sluggish in their win against Japan here last weekend. And their performance against New Zealand in Chicago wasn’t much to write home about either. A good start will certainly be a big goal this evening as they come against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies outfit. Ireland need to be better in the set-piece too, and the lineout will be a particular area of focus.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly, along with any changes to either side ahead of he 8.10pm kick-off. And as always, stick around for our post-match coverage from Murray Kinsella, Ciarán Kennedy and myself, Sinéad Farrell.
