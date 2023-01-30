Advertisement
Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Ireland's opening Women's World Cup fixture moved to 82,500 capacity Stadium Australia
The opening day fixture has been moved from Sydney Football Stadium to the tournament’s largest venue.
IRELAND’S OPENING FIXTURE at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup has been moved to Stadium Australia in Sydney due to high demand for tickets.

Vera Pauw’s side take on host nation Australia on 20 July in one of two opening day fixtures – co-hosts New Zealand play Norway on the same day.

The fixture was originally set for the 42,500 capacity Sydney Football Stadium, with all tickets selling out just a few days after going on sale.

Ireland supporters had been left frustrated after receiving just 1,700 tickets.

However, in light of the exceptional demand Fifa have now confirmed the game has been moved to the 82,500 capacity Stadium Australia, the tournament’s largest venue. 

Should the fixture sell out again at the new venue, both Ireland and Australia will play in front of the biggest crowd in their respective histories.

Extra tickets for the game will go sale via the Fifa ticketing portal, while all tickets already purchased for the fixture will remain valid.

Additional single game passes will go on sale on Friday, 24 February at FIFA.com/tickets.

