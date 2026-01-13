Carla Ward's Ireland set for trips to Utrecht, Gdansk and Grenoble for World Cup qualifiers

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team will make trips to Utrecht, Gdansk and Grenoble for their 2027 World Cup group qualifiers.

Carla Ward’s side round out the quick-fire campaign at the foot of the French Alps, facing France in Grenoble on Tuesday 9 June.

Ireland also open their bid against Les Bleus at home on Tuesday, 3 March, with the home venues yet to be confirmed by the FAI.

In that same window, the Girls In Green travel to Utrecht — near Amsterdam — to play the Netherlands on Saturday, 7 March, while their other away trip is against Poland in Gdańsk on Tuesday, 14 April.

While a playoff is guaranteed, the middle double-header against Poland is particularly crucial for a more favourable route to Brazil 2027.

Gdańsk’s Polsat Plus Arena — where Giovanni Trapattoni’s Ireland lost 4-0 to Spain at Euro 2012 — holds 41,620 supporters. It has been the Polish women’s team home stadium since August 2024.

The capacity of Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht is 23,750, while Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, can accommodate just over 20,000 fans. Netherlands and France have moved around their respective countries for recent home games.

Similarly, Ireland have altered between Aviva Stadium, Tallaght Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh of late.

While blockbuster fixtures have generally been staged at Lansdowne Road, The 42 understands Tallaght could be favoured for at least one of these games. Ward appeared to suggest as much after the draw in November.

“Interestingly, my opinion might be different to other people’s opinions,” the Ireland head coach said. “My focus is on trying to get points and win games. And that will dictate where I suggest we play certain teams, not just what’s going to sell.”