Campher leads Ireland's brave resistance as Bangladesh complete 2-0 series win

BANGLADESH COMPLETED A 2-0 series sweep over the Ireland men’s cricket team in Dhaka, with left-arm spinners Taijul Islam and Hasan Murad leading the charge for a 217-run victory in the second Test.

But it was a brave performance by Ireland who went into the day needing 333 runs for a highly unlikely victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Ireland, set 509 to win, were all out for 291 in their second innings.

Curtis Campher led Ireland’s impressive second-innings resistance with a gritty unbeaten 71 off 259 balls helped by contributions from Harry Tector (50), Jordan Neill (30) and Gavin Hoey (37).

Campher played a true Test innings of patience, calm and stubborn resistance. Neill found a way to combat the Bangladeshi bowling attack. Across the two Tests, Neill has scored 30, 36, 49 and 30 – valuable lower-order contributions for a number 9.

Advertisement

Test debutant Gavin Hoey slotted smoothly into the role of support for Campher, and then gradually began to outscore his partner over the next 32 overs they shared at the crease. He showed composure and great technique in his 104-ball stay.

Compiling 37 runs, including four fours, he and Campher pushed on past lunch and into the middle session of the day.

Taijul took 4-40 to finish with eight wickets in the match, while Murad bagged 4-44 to add to his two first-innings victims.

Bangladesh scored 476 in their first innings, built around centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 106, and Litton Das who made 128.

Ireland replied with 265, and Bangladesh declared on 297-4 in their second innings.

Taijul became the joint-fastest left-arm spinner in Test history to reach 250 wickets alongside Sri Lankan great Rangana Herath. Both reached the landmark in their 57th Test and 102nd innings.

Shortly after lunch, Ireland’s total had become the highest fourth-innings Test score in Dhaka by a visiting side, which caused frustration in the home side.

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur’s 106 in the first innings was followed by a composed 53 in the second, making him only the second cricketer after Australia’s Ricky Ponting to score at least fifty in both innings of his 100th Test.

Despite the defeat, Ireland can now move on to the T20 International series starting later this week with confidence.

Bangladesh Men v Ireland Men, 2nd Test, Dhaka, 19-23 November 2025

Bangladesh 476 (141.1 overs; L Das 128, M Rahim 106; A McBrine 6-109)

476 (141.1 overs; L Das 128, M Rahim 106; A McBrine 6-109) Ireland 265 (88.3 overs; L Tucker 75*, J Neill 49; T Islam 4-76)

265 (88.3 overs; L Tucker 75*, J Neill 49; T Islam 4-76) Bangladesh 297-4d (69 overs; M Haque 87; G Hoey 2-84)

297-4d (69 overs; M Haque 87; G Hoey 2-84) Ireland 291 (113.3 overs; C Campher 71*, H Tector 50; H Murad 4-44)

– © AFP 2025 with reporting from Cricket Ireland