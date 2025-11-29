Ireland heading for series decider as Bangladesh win second T20 International

THE IRELAND MEN’S cricket team are heading for a series decider after Bangladesh won the second of their three T20 International matches by four wickets.

After starting the series with a victory on Thursday, Ireland were defeated today in the port city of Chattogram as Bangladesh levelled the series with the decider coming up on Tuesday.

Ireland won the toss today and elected to bat first. Paul Stirling (29 off 14 balls) and Tim Tector (38 off 25 balls) got Ireland off to a fast-paced start, and despite losing Stirling towards the end of the fifth over, the visitors continued to find the boundaries regularly and were 75-1 at the end of the first powerplay – Ireland Men’s third-highest powerplay score in T20Is.

Harry Tector (11) joined his brother Tim at the fall of Stirling, and the pair put on 31 in 23 balls before Mahedi Hashan was introduced and immediately removed both Tectors and Ben Calitz (7).

From 88-1, Ireland found themselves at 103-4 and in need of a stabilising partnership.

Lorcan Tucker (41 from 32 balls) and George Dockrell (18 off 21 balls) put on 56 for the 5th wicket – providing a solid platform to launch in the death overs, but some clever bowling, particularly by Mustafizur Rahman restricted that hoped-for final overs thrust and Ireland finished on 170-6 from their 20 overs.

Parvez Hossain (42) and Tanzid Hassan (7) took 26 from the first 15 balls for Bangladesh, until Tanzid was run out by an inspired effort by Barry McCarthy. The Pembroke-man ran towards short cover to field the ball off his own bowling. After tumbling to make the stop, McCarthy sprang to his feet and fired a direct-hit throw at the stumps, with Tanzid caught short of the crease.

With Bangladesh at 86-1, leg-spinner Gareth Delany induced a false shot by Hossain, who was caught by Dockrell at point.

Bangladeshi captain Litton Das (57 off 37 balls) blasted a 35-ball half-century to have the home side needing just 33 off the last 30 balls to win.

But Ireland grabbed two wickets in three balls to build some late pressure on the Bangladeshi batters – Mark Adair trapping Litton in front, and Delany outfoxing Saif (22 off 17 balls) who was caught at long on by Humphreys.

Mohammad Saiuddin came to the crease and struck 17* from 7 balls to help his side sneak over the line with two balls to spare.

The third match which will decide the series takes place on Tuesday at 2pm (8am Irish time).

Additional reporting by Cricket Ireland

Bangladesh Men v Ireland Men, 2nd T20I, Chattogram, 29 November 2025