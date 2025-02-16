Stirling's 89 helps Ireland level Zimbabwe ODI series

Zimbabwe 245

Ireland 249-4

Ireland won by six wickets

CAPTAIN PAUL STIRLING, Mark Adair and Curtis Campher played pivotal roles as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by six wickets to level a one-day international series with one match left.

Put in to bat, the hosts made 245 in 49 overs, thanks largely to a fourth-wicket partnership between Wessly Madhevere (61) and Sikandar Raza (58) at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Seamer Adair (4-54) and quick Campher (3-13) excelled with the ball, with the latter taking his three wickets off six deliveries.

After the early loss of opener Andy Balbirnie (11), Stirling (89) and Campher (63) put on 144 runs for the second wicket to steer the tourists toward a convincing victory.

A four from Lorcan Tucker from the fourth ball of the penultimate over sealed victory for the visitors, who began an all-format tour with a 63-run win in a one-off Test.

The Zimbabwe bowlers struggled with medium-pacer Trevor Gwandu (2-50) producing the best figures.

The teams meet again on Tuesday in the third and final ODI with all to play for after Zimbabwe won the first match by 49 runs on Friday.

“We were the better team. Wessly and Sikandar batted well, then Curtis struck some decisive blows,” said Stirling.

“Restricting Zimbabwe to 245 boosted our morale as that was a target we could chase. Matches come thick and fast these days and now we must prepare for the decider.”

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine (4) said: “We need about 280 to be competitive. Losing three wickets in quick succession was a huge setback.

“More early wickets could have produced a different outcome, but the partnership between Paul and Curtis set it up for them.”

Struggling with cramps, Stirling had to settle for a 31st ODI half-century after a miscued pull shot off Richard Ngarava took a leading edge and Madhevere made a catch at extra cover.

His departure after a 102-ball stand that included two sixes and eight fours left Ireland 200-4, and unbeaten knocks from Tucker (36) and George Dockrell (20) completed the task.

Earlier, Campher claimed a seventh half century before being trapped leg before by Gwandu attempting a pull shot.

Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett, who struck 169 in the first ODI, could only make 30 and his team were 77-3 when Madhevere and Raza came together.

Madhevere fell leg before to a Campher delivery aimed at off stump, and a spectacular low catch at deep mid wicket from Harry Tector sent Raza to the pavilion.

– © AFP 2025