Ireland set for return to back five for Nations League play-off with Bulgaria

JAKE O’BRIEN IS in line for his first start under Heimir Hallgrímsson as the Republic of Ireland manager prepares to return to three at the back for the first time since his opening game in charge.
Not since the 2-0 defeat to England at the start of this Nations League campaign last September have Ireland utilised three centre backs with two wing backs.
A flat back four has been the preference, with various personnel required throughout, although captain Nathan Collins was moved into a defensive midfield role in front of a back four for that 5-0 humbling against England at Wembley last time out in November.
Now, ahead of the first leg of this promotion/relegation play-off against Bulgaria in Plovdiv, Hallgrímsson is prepared to rejig his formation once again in a bid to avoid dropping into League C.
In his pre-match press conference yesterday the Icelander described Bulgaria as “electric going forward, [with] individual skills in counterattack, so rest defence is very important.”
The belief is that switching to a back three will give Ireland the presence to remain solid while also carry more of a threat from set-pieces.
Caoimhín Kelleher is set to retain his place in goal with O’Brien, Collins and Dara O’Shea making up the core of the defence, and Matt Doherty and Robbie Brady at right and left wing back, respectively.
To give a sense of the upheaval since the last time the squad were together, neither centre back who started the away game in England is involved this time around. Scales is suspended due to the red card for conceding the penalty early in the second half that opened the floodgates.
Mark McGuinness of Luton Town had been alongside the Celtic man that evening but was edged out of the 23-man squad due to James Abankwah’s emergence at Watford – and ability to play left side – as well as O’Brien becoming a fixture in the Premier League with Everton, and Jimmy Dunne’s consistency at Queens Park Rangers.
Dunne had also caught the eye with his ability to play centrally or at right back, and since arriving in camp his positive and competitive personality has won admirers.
Since making his debut in the 2-1 win away to Finland last October, Scales had made himself a fixture in Hallgrímsson’s starting XI. The Ireland boss knew that he had to prepare for this leg without the former Shamrock Rovers man because of that sending off but injury had also hampered him at club level in recent weeks.
At the same time, O’Brien has come to the fore in a resurgent Everton side under David Moyes and shown himself to be a goal threat by finding the net twice in his last three games.
Although he has been starring at right back in place of club captain Seamus Coleman – left out by Hallgrímsson – O’Brien was bought for €20 million from Lyon as a centre back and that is where Ireland feel they can utilise his threat.
The return to fitness of Brady is timely as his set-piece delivery is valued as highly as his leadership qualities by the Ireland manager.
It’s not just in defence where Hallgrímsson has been required to tweak things. Sammie Szmodics was an ever present in 2024 but surgery means he is not involved, while Chiedozie Ogbene and Festy Ebosele are two more absentees who would have likely played key roles.
While that back three and wing back system was used against England, the other personnel involved further up that afternoon would suggest it cannot be viewed as a template this time around.
Adam Idah was the sole striker that day with Szmodics and Ogbene wider and a midfield two of Will Smallbone and Jayson Molumby.
Of that quintet only Idah is in this squad and it’s more likely that there will be a front two of Troy Parrott and Evan Ferguson with a narrower three behind of Josh Cullen, Jason Knight and Finn Azaz, although the width offered by Mikey Johnston is a considerable option given it was his pace, skill and delivery that teed up Ferguson for the only goal in the home win over Finland last November.
Hallgrímsson will hope his willingness to adapt pays off with a positive result ahead of the second leg in Dublin on Sunday. Only then will the Ireland manager really be able to narrow his focus for the World Cup qualifying campaign in the autumn.
Ireland set for return to back five for Nations League play-off with Bulgaria
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
