McBrine to the fore, but Bangladesh stay firm on day one of second test

AN ABSORBING DAY of Test cricket saw Ireland fightback from a slow start, but the momentum swung firmly back to the home side’s advantage by the end of day one of the second test of this two-match series in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first on a green-tinged pitch in Mirpur. The Irish side had two changes from the last test with Barry McCarthy and Craig Young making way for two Test debutants, Stephen Doheny and Gavin Hoey.

Jordan Neill, in his second Test, surprisingly took the new ball, while at the other end, Curtis Campher was chosen to partner him. Despite a few dangerous deliveries that pitched on a good length and beat the bat, the seamers found no early joy and by the 12th over, Ireland had turned to spin.

Enter Andy McBrine. Ireland Men’s leading Test wicket-taker began tightly, then made the first breakthrough of the day. The Donemana off-spinner trapped Shadman Islam in front, which was given not out on the field, but after a referral to the TV umpire the decision was reversed and McBrine had his first scalp.

One became three by lunch, as McBrine induced a leading edge by Mahmudul that was caught at mid off, then – immediately after being hit for a six – McBrine delivered a beautifully crafted response. The ball angled into the left-handed Najmul Shanto, slightly quicker and fuller. Shanto played back but was beaten and the bails were sent flying.

After lunch, the Bangladeshi batters consolidated their innings with a patient 107-run stand between Mominul Haque (63) and legendary batter Mushfiqur Rahim (playing in his 100th test) – and at 202-3 looked to be comfortable and unconcerned by what the Irish bowlers were serving up.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie threw McBrine the ball and almost immediately the fourth wicket fell. Mominul played a sweep shot but edged the ball down onto his boot. The ball then flew to Balbirnie at silly point. After consultation with the TV umpire, the dismissal was confirmed and the Irish side had their tails up seeking further inroads into the home side’s batting line up.

However, Ireland couldn’t strike again, and at the end of the day the Bangladesh side was 292-4.

Some late interest in the day was generated by Mushfiqur – in his milestone test appearance – falling one run short of scoring his century today, He finished 99 not out and will have to wait until the morning to see if he can register his 13th test century.

Play resumes at 9.30am (3.30am Irish time) tomorrow.

Match summary:

Bangladesh – 292-4 (90 overs; M Rahim 99*, M Haque 63; A McBrine 4-82)

Report courtesy of Cricket Ireland