Ireland's World Cup play-off opponents Czechia in disarray as Slaven Bilic set to turn down manager's job

IRELAND’S WORLD CUP play-off opponents Czechia are in disarray as their search for a manager is set to drag on beyond Christmas.

The 42 understands that experienced boss Slaven Bilic will not accept any fallback offer from the Czech FA to lead them into March’s game with Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side in Prague.

Czechia had hoped to strike a deal with Slavia Prague that would allow their head coach, Jindřich Trpišovský, assume control of the national side while combining duties at club level.

However, that plan of action now seems unlikely to materialise after legendary former player Pavel Nedved, who is general manager of his country’s international department, said today that “it is a pit that this option could not be implemented” and that “our work on hiring a new coach continues and further negotiations await us.”

Bilic is one of those who held talks with the Czech FA but The 42 understands that he will not pursue the opportunity any further and is content to wait for the right job having previously turned down three other national team jobs in recent months.

While Czechia are also just two games away from reaching next summer’s World Cup through the Uefa play-off series, they have been searching for a manager since October after the decision was taken to sack Ivan Hasek in the aftermath of a defeat to the Faroe Islands.