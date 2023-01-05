Irish winger Horgan heads on loan, Cork City goalkeeper moves to Fleetwood Town

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Daryl Horgan has secured a loan move to League Two challengers Stevenage until the end of the season.

Horgan, 30, joins from League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers, where he has played since September 2020.

The Galway man, who was last capped for Ireland in the October 2021 win over Azerbaijan, has featured 100 times for Wycombe since joining from Hibernian, though has struggled for game time this season.

The move, subject to FA approval, will see Horgan look to aid Stevenage’s promotion push. They trail Lleyton Orient by two points at the top of England’s fourth tier.

“Coming into a team that’s absolutely flying it and hoping I’ll be able to add to that,” Horgan said. “They’ve had a great start to the season and I’m really looking forward to getting in and getting involved.”

Welcome to #StevenageFC, Daryl Horgan! ✍️ — Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, David Harrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal which runs until the summer of 2026.

Harrington made his City debut in 2021 and went on to make 33 senior appearances for the club, earning a place on the PFAI First Division Team of the Year in 2022.

He explained that Fleetwood manager Scott Brown’s enthusiasm was instrumental in sealing the move.

“When I came over and I was shown around, he was really keen with me and said he wanted to get me in as soon as possible,” Harrington told the club website of his meeting with the former Celtic legend.

“He’s watched my games, and he was impressed.

Just chatting to him, he sold me the club, said it’s a really good place to be, a really good environment, really good people around the club.

“Me and my dad came over, and what the club did for me and my old man, they really couldn’t have done much more, and that was a big factor in why I chose to come here as well.”

Fleetwood host QPR in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, but Harrington will have to wait for first-team involvement as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Cork City boss Colin Healy paid tribute to the departing stopper.

“David is another academy graduate who has done very well for us since he came into the first team,” Healy said.

“He is now moving on to the next step of his career and we thank him for his service to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Delighted to join @BarrowAFC and really looking forward to getting going #WeAreBarrow https://t.co/n5GVSm4uNI — Rory Feely (@RoryFeely4) January 5, 2023

Elsewhere, Rory Feely is heading for League Two after joining Barrow AFC from Bohemians.

The former Ireland U21 international defender has signed for the Bluebirds on a contract until the end of 2023/24. Feely, 26, featured 54 times for Bohs across two seasons, having previously represented St Pat’s and Waterford in the League of Ireland.

“Full credit has to go to our recruitment team for this signing,” Barrow manager Pete Wild said. “We are always looking for different avenues to recruit and this signing is a great example of that.

“After being presented with all the information and having had the opportunity to see Rory first hand on week-long trial, we felt he was a great addition to the group.

“He brings pace to our back four, he is really good with both feet and can play as a right-side centre half or a right back, which always is helpful with a small squad like ours.

“As you know, with our recruitment, the number one priority is the character of the individual.

“As such, having a player with over 150 league games in Ireland, we feel he has the natural atributes to fit well into our group.”

Born in Belgium in reared in Kildare, Feely will wear the 24 shirt for Barrow.

