Ireland see off Barbados to reach Davis Cup play-offs

IRELAND HAVE DEFEATED Barbados 3-2 in the Davis Cup to reach the World Group I playoffs in what is the most significant achievement in Irish tennis in years.

The sides were deadlocked at 2-2 heading into the fifth and final match of the tie between Osgar O’hOisin and Kaipo Marshall.

Osgar dominated the match from the start, getting an early break and holding his serve games with ease to win the first set 6-0 in just 30 minutes.

At 2-0 up in the second set, and at Marshall’s advantage in the third game, the rain arrived along with thunder and lightning and the match was suspended.

It rained for an hour but with both teams eager to get back on court to finish the tie, the Ireland team helped the volunteers dry the court in order to finish the match before sunset at 6pm when play would not be possible.

The match later resumed with Osgar bringing the game back to deuce and then advantage and proceeded to lead 3-0 in the second set.

Kaipo started to find his rhythm in the second set but Osgar still dominated and Kaipo was no match for the Irishman with Osgar securing the win 6-0, 6-3 for Ireland to progress to Davis Cup World Group I playoffs taking place next year.

The tie was tied at 1-1 on Friday while Simon Carr and David O’Hare beat experienced Barbados pair Darian King and Haydn Lewis 7-6, 6-3 in the Doubles on Saturday to edge Ireland into a 2-1 lead.

Carr then lost out to Darian King to bring it back to 2-2 as O’hOisin picked up the decisive victory in his singles clash with Marshall.

