Ireland's T20 clash with England washed out

The cricket has been abandoned due to heavy rain at Malahide.
4.43pm, 19 Sep 2025

IRELAND’S SECOND T20 clash with England has been abandoned due to heavy rain at Malahide.

The match was scheduled to start at 1.30pm in front of a sell-out 4,500 crowd, but the bad weather conditions forced umpires to hold a pitch inspection at 12pm.

With no sign of the rain relenting after the delayed start, the game was called off later in the afternoon without a ball being bowled.

The final game of the three-match series is scheduled for Sunday.

Inspired by Phil Salt’s superb 89 from 46 balls, England successfully chased 197 to win Wednesday’s opener by four wickets.

