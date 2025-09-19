The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland's T20 clash with England washed out
IRELAND’S SECOND T20 clash with England has been abandoned due to heavy rain at Malahide.
The match was scheduled to start at 1.30pm in front of a sell-out 4,500 crowd, but the bad weather conditions forced umpires to hold a pitch inspection at 12pm.
With no sign of the rain relenting after the delayed start, the game was called off later in the afternoon without a ball being bowled.
The final game of the three-match series is scheduled for Sunday.
Inspired by Phil Salt’s superb 89 from 46 balls, England successfully chased 197 to win Wednesday’s opener by four wickets.
