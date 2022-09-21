Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 21 September 2022
Ireland to play Test match at Lord's in 2023

The four-day Test match will be played between 1-4 June 2023.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 11:49 AM
1 hour ago 503 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

THE IRELAND cricket team will take on England at Lord’s next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced.

The four-day Test match will be played between 1-4 June 2023, and will see Ireland return to Lord’s four years after the first Test match between the sides at the famous London venue.

“As a player, there’s no doubt that Test cricket is the absolute pinnacle of our sport,” said Ireland captain, Andrew Balbirnie.

“We were fortunate to play a Test against England at Lord’s back in 2019 – which was a memorable occasion for players and fans alike – so the news that we will be returning to play at Lord’s next year is very welcome.

“That match against England in 2019 was the last Test we have played, so we are excited to be returning to play the red-ball game next year. It’s one of four Test matches we are scheduled to play in 2023, which is so important for such a relatively young squad. There is no better place to really learn, develop and test your game as in multi-day cricket.”

Ireland will also have a three-day warm-up game to be played from 26-28 May, with details to be announced.

In September, England Men will also host Ireland for three ODIs:

  • 20 September: England Men v Ireland Men – 1st ODI (Headingley; starts 12.30pm; D/N match)
  • 23 September: England Men v Ireland Men – 2nd ODI (Trent Bridge; starts 11am)
  • 26 September: England Men v Ireland Men – 3rd ODI (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol; starts 12.30pm; D/N match) 

