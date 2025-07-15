Dublin and Cork to host Ireland's opening two Euro U21 home qualifiers

TALLAGHT STADIUM AND Turner’s Cross have been confirmed as the venue for Ireland’s opening two qualifiers for the European U21 Championships.

Ireland will take on Andorra in Tallaght Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday 9 September, before heading to Cork on Friday 10 October to face Slovakia in Turner’s Cross.

Both games will kick off at 7.30pm.

Tickets will go on sale the week of Monday 4 August.

Ireland have been drawn against back-to-back European Champions England as well as Slovakia, Moldova, Kazakhstan and Andorra in Group D of qualification.

“After playing so many games away from home in the last year we’re really excited to be back on Irish soil with a new generation of Ireland U21 internationals,” said Ireland head coach Jim Crawford.

“The support we’ve had in the last few campaigns in Cork and Dublin has been immense. The stats show we’re one of the best supported U21 international teams in Europe which only reaffirms how much our fans come out to support football in this country.

“I look at those special occasions in Tallaght against Sweden, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina and the games in Cork against Iceland, Türkiye and Italy and on each occasion the crowd has got us over the line.

“They’re a young team, with many faces people will recognise from the League of Ireland. The league is seeing a huge surge in crowds and these games are an opportunity for those fans and the communities in both cities to come out and see our boys represent our country.”

