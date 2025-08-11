France frustrate Ireland in EuroHockey Championship pool stage tie

France 1

Ireland 0

A DOGGED FRANCE side managed to frustrate the Ireland in their pool stage encounter of the EuroHockey Championship today.

Ireland dominated the opening quarter, winning seven penalty corners and hitting the post twice, but France held firm, nabbing a goal from a penalty corner of their own in the final quarter to secure the three points.

Ireland were lively from the off, Katie Mullan hitting the post after an excellent pass from Emily Kealy, with her follow up shot just over the bar.

Ellen Curran won Ireland their first of a flurry of penalty corners, with Christina Hamill hitting the post from Ireland’s fourth and final of the sequence. A fortunate penalty corner for France soon after gave them their first chance of note in the first quarter, but Ireland did well to deny them.

Ireland camped themselves on the edge of the French circle for the final minutes of the first quarter, winning a number of corners and penetrating the circle several times, but had to settle for 0-0 after the opening 15 minutes.

Ireland’s dominance continued into the second quarter, but a penalty corner for France gave them the first chance of the period. Despite finding the net, Ireland referred, and the goal was overturned as the first shot was above the backboard.

Another corner for France gave them a second opportunity, which Ireland defended well. A scrappy period closed out the first half as the teams remained locked on level terms.

Ireland made an excellent start to the second half, winning a penalty corner inside the first minute. Hannah McLoughlin’s shot forced a good save from French goalkeeper Lucie Ehrmann.

France, however, settled soon after, reinstating their deep defensive press. Ireland managed to find their way through it in the latter stages of quarter three, with Niamh Carey almost connecting with Katie Mullan on the back post, and Mullan doing well on the edge of the circle to drive in and win a penalty corner.

Ireland tested Ehrmann once again from the penalty corner, but the keeper was equal to the effort.

France stepped up their efforts in the final quarter, with the underdogs breaking the deadlock from their second penalty corner of the period thanks to a Mathilde Duffrene dragflick.

Now chasing the game, Ireland substituted goalkeeper Elizabeth Murphy with five minutes remaining in an effort to pull a goal back. They were immediately rewarded, with Ellen Curran winning a penalty corner. Hannah McLoughlin struck from the top of the circle once again, but her effort went just wide of the far post.

Ireland however, lost their player advantage soon after when Katie Mullan was shown a frustrating yellow card as she attempted to win the ball on the edge of the French circle.

A penalty corner in the final minute for France gave them a chance to double their lead, but Sarah McAuley denied them on the goal-line.

Ireland will face hosts Germany in their final pool stage encounter of the EuroHockey Championship on Wednesday, 13 August at 7pm Irish Time. A win in their final game could be enough to see Ireland progress to the semi-finals should Germany suffer a heavy defeat to the Netherlands in their second pool stage match.