Ireland goalkeeper Jamie Carr with the Player of the Match award. Javier Torres
great finish

Hockey World Cup-bound Ireland end qualifiers run with win to take top spot

Ireland rallied to earn a 2-1 win against France thanks to a Greg Williams brace.
10.08pm, 8 Mar 2026

Ireland 2
France 1

THE IRELAND MEN’S hockey team completed their FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers with a win over France to take top spot at the tournament in Chile.

Ireland secured their qualification earlier this week, defeating Wales 4-0 to book their place at the World Cup for the first time in eight years.

France were also already qualified before today’s meeting. Ireland were seeking a fifth successive victory, while France looked to reclaim their World number nine status.

After trailing by a goal, Ireland rallied to earn a 2-1 win thanks to a Greg Williams brace. Goalkeeper Jaime Carr also make several crucial saves to help ensure the victory for his side.

Ireland’s win sees them secure top spot with a perfect record in the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Santiago and will also see the side lock down ninth in the World Rankings, which is their highest position since beating New Zealand at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The team will turn their attention to the FIH Hockey Nations Cup this summer before the FIH Hockey World Cup in August. 

