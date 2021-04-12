BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 12 April 2021
Six Nations and IRFU await Irish government decision on Ireland v France clash

France is being added to the government’s quarantine list on Thursday.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 12 Apr 2021, 10:08 AM
47 minutes ago
Eimear Considine celebrates a try against Wales last weekend.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

THE IRFU HAS engaged in discussions with the Irish government in a bid to ensure that this weekend’s clash between Ireland and France in the Women’s Six Nations goes ahead as planned.

The fixture is due to take place at Energia Park in Dublin on Saturday but France is being added to the government’s list of countries from where visitors to Ireland must quarantine in a hotel for at least 10 days upon arrival. That change is due to come into effect at 4am this Thursday, 15 April.

The IRFU remains hopeful that elite sports teams will be granted an exemption from the new regulations, as talks with the Department of Sport continue.

“Engagements are ongoing between Government departments to develop options to facilitate sporting activity involving travel to/from countries on the mandatory quarantine list,” said the Department of Sport in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Six Nations is standing by for a decision.

“We are in close contact with the IRFU who are addressing with the Irish authorities the latest travel restrictions,” said the Six Nations in a statement. “We are exploring all possible options to play the Ireland versus France match.”

In the event that an exemption is not granted for athletes coming into the Republic of Ireland, it’s understood that there may be a possibility of moving the game to Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Adam Griggs’ Ireland opened their Six Nations campaign with a resounding 45-0 win over Wales in Cardiff last weekend but will face a tougher test against the semi-professional French on Saturday if the game goes ahead.

A win for Ireland would see them advance into the final of this year’s reformatted Six Nations against the defending champions England.

Events this week are also likely to have an impact further down the line, with Leinster due to travel to France to play La Rochelle in the Champions Cup semi-finals in three weekends’ time.

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

