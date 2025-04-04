Ireland sink Greece in second half to get Nations League campaign back on track

Greece 0

Ireland 4

IRELAND RETURNED TO winning ways with a second-half salvo in Greece which got their Nations League campaign back on track.

Marissa Sheva, Kyra Carusa, Jessie Stapleton and Amber Barrett were on target in a much-improved second period which ensured a Greek tragedy would not follow the recent Slovenia shocker.

Katie McCabe was initially held in reserve due to a calf strain, but helped change the game as Carla Ward’s side bounced back from that humbling 4-0 defeat in Koper, with an emphatic, confidence-boosting 4-0 win in sunny Crete.

The other half-time substitute, Marissa Sheva, and Player of the Match Jessie Stapleton scored their second international goals, while Carusa and Barrett — on her 50th cap — also netted.

Ireland remain second in Group B — Slovenia are 3-0 up against Türkiye– but are back in the hunt ahead of the return tie against Greece at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

Ward made four changes from the Slovenia humbling. Megan Campbell started at left-back in McCabe’s early absence, with Stapleton joining Anna Patten at centre-half and Aoife Mannion the right full.

Tyler Toland got the nod to partner Ruesha Littlejohn in holding midfield, with Denise O’Sullivan — captain for the day as she became the second most capped Ireland WNT international with 122 — ahead of them. Leanne Kiernan was drafted into the front three; herself and Lucy Quinn flanking Kyra Carusa.

Greece (34 placers inferior in the world rankings at 61st) enjoyed the more front-footed start, playing the ball around nicely and carrying a threat on the counter. Ward stressed the work done on defensive transitions this week, but Ireland looked ropey on the retreat.

Denise O'Sullivan in action. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

There were half chances at either end through a stop-start half, with Courtney Brosnan, surprisingly, the busier of the two goalkeepers. Greek front duo Ionna Papatheodorou and Anastasia Spyridonidou were lively, getting shots away, with Veatriki Sarri pulling the strings at 10.

O’Sullivan was often bypassed in that position for Ireland, who were pedestrian, sloppy and struggling to create going forward. They relied on Campbell deliveries — from long throw-ins and free-kicks — but gave Greek goalkeeper Zoe Nasi little to worry about in a poor first half.

Ward turned to McCabe and Sheva at the break, and the latter bagged the crucial breakthrough goal shortly in the 49th minute.

As Greece floundered while attempting to clear their lines, Sheva let fly from distance. Her shot deflected off Elini Markou to throw Nasi and hit the back of the net.

McCabe also made her impact felt, returning to left-back for Campbell, moving through the gears with deliveries from set-pieces and open play. The Arsenal star looked to be moving well, and was typically all-action on and off the ball, seeing yellow for an unnecessary kick on Stamatia Ntarzanou. Ireland assistant head coach Alan Mahon also appeared to go in the book.

Shortly after the hour-mark, Carusa made it 2-0. McCabe played a superb ball towards the back post, with which Kiernan connected with on the volley but was denied by Nasi. Ireland were only kept out momentarily, though, as Carusa pounced at the front post for her second international goal in three games.

Buoyed by the double, Ireland played with much more purpose and intent in the second half. It was one-way traffic for the most part, with the extra body higher in midfield — Sheva in for Toland — ensuring O’Sullivan was much more effective.

The Cork star came close just before Ireland bagged their third: she was smothered by Nasi, and Stapleton scored from the resultant corner.

The Sunderland youngster got on the end of McCabe’s delivery, glancing a backwards header home to cap an impressive individual performance the 74th minute.

Substitute Abbie Larkin had the ball in the back of the net shortly afterwards, but it was chalked off for offside in the build-up, while Amber Barrett was also sprung from the bench for her 50th cap.

And the Donegal striker wrapped up proceedings with a stunning individual goal deep in injury time, slotting home after a lung-busting run down the right flank.

She tumbled in celebration, marking the half-century milestone in style, as Ireland roll on to Tuesday’s return tie in Tallaght.

Back to winning ways. Back on track.

GREECE: Zoi Nasi; Maria Palama, Eleni Markou (capt, Ioanna Chamalidou 77), Maria Gkouni; Stamatia Ntarzanou, Eleni Saich, Veatriki Sarri, Athanasia Moraitou (Eleni Kakambouki 72), Maria Mitkou; Ioanna Papatheodorou, Anastasia Spyridonidou (Sofia Kongouli 72)