Who is Ireland's newest call-up Harvey Vale?

HARVEY VALE IS the bolter to the Ireland squad for next week’s World Cup play-offs, called up by Heimir Hallgrimsson six days after Fifa confirmed his switch of international allegiance from England.

He plays his club football with QPR in the Championship, for whom he has scored three goals in 24 Championship appearances this season.

Vale qualifies for Ireland via a grandparent, and represented England from U15 through to U20 level. He was once close to declaring for Ireland at U16 level but ended up staying with England, going on to captain them to victory at the U19 European Championship in 2022.

Vale assisted one of England’s goals in a 3-1 final win over Israel, and was named in the team of the tournament alongside team-mates Jarell Quansah and Carney Chukwuemeka.

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“I talked to him over a year ago at QPR, he expressed a desire to play for Ireland since then,” said Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson.

“We have watched his development and he has been growing every game. And this is a perfect time to bring him in, we see him as a potential future player for us. He is a good player, a good person, a hard-working guy; he is a creator of chances and scoring goals.”

Born in London, Vale started out in Fulham’s academy before switching to Chelsea’s, making a full, senior debut for the club in a 2021 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Brentford. Vale made seven appearances for Chelsea in total, the last of which came against Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League in December 2024.

Having spent some of his time at Chelsea on loan at Hull City and then Bristol Rovers, Vale completed a permanent move to QPR in February last year, but was sidelined for the rest of the season through injury. His debut therefore came at the start of this season, and he has lately become a first-team regular, having played all but 30 minutes of QPR’s games stretching back to 20 January.

Vale has generally played for QPR in an advanced attacking role, often central behind striker Richard Kone, but lately off the right in a more conventional 4-4-2, from where he has been cutting inside and onto his left foot. Though not blessed with pace, Vale is technically sound and, in a stat that will no doubt appeal to Ireland, he ranks ninth in the Championship this season for completed crosses per game.

Heimir Hallgrimsson values his creative skills, seeing him as a similar profile to Finn Azaz, who is a crucial to Ireland’s chance-creation. Vale will therefore likely compete with Azaz and Chiedozie Ogbene for Ireland’s forward positions behind Troy Parrott, but will provide another bench option if Ireland are chasing a goal.