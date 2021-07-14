Dancer's Ireland set for Italian job in October for World Cup qualification

WHILE ALL FOCUS remains on the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Irish women’s hockey team have learned more about their World Cup qualifying fate.

Sean Dancer’s side, contesting their first-ever Olympics later this month having landed silver at the last World Cup in 2018, will play their 2022 FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier in Rome from 21-24 October.

Ireland failed to qualify automatically at June’s EuroHockey Championship, after missing out on a top-five finish.

October’s qualifying competition provides a final opportunity to reach the finals, with the Green Army confirmed as top seeds for the Italian job.

It will be an eight-team tournament running on a straight knockout format, with just the winner qualifying for the World Cup in Spain and Netherlands from 1-17 July 2022.

The small matter of an Olympic Games to come first, BUT dates & destination for the Irish women’s 2022 Hockey World Cup Qualifiers have been announced - they’ll be off to Rome in October to play for their place… pic.twitter.com/MMX7dGob6d — Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) July 14, 2021

Italy and Scotland are confirmed participants, while the five remaining opponents will be finalised in mid-August after the EuroHockey Championship II in Prague.

The Irish men’s team are targeting a top-five finish at the EuroHockey Championship II in Gniezno, Poland, from 16-25 August, and should they secure that, they’ll contest the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Cardiff in late October.