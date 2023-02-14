Ireland will play in World Hockey's Pro League next season

THE IRELAND MEN’S team will play in the FIH Hockey Pro League next season.

Hockey Ireland this morning announced that it had accept an invitation from the International Hockey Federation to join.

Ireland finished runners-up to South Africa in the inaugural FIH Nations Cup tournament last November, falling to a 4-3 defeat in the decider. South Africa subsequently secured promotion to the Pro League for the 2023/24 season, replacing the nation that finishes bottom at the end of the current campaign.

South Africa have decided against taking up their place however, and as Nations Cup runners-up, Ireland are next in line.

The 2023/24 Pro League season will likely get underway in October, and Mark Tumilty’s side can expect games against world champions Germany, Olympic gold medallists Belgium and other powerhouses like Australia, India and Great Britain.

“This announcement comes at a very exciting time for Irish Hockey, as we look to grow participation in the game and compete at the highest level on the international stage,” Hockey Ireland CEO Ronan Murphy said.

Hockey Ireland Senior Men accept invitation to join the FIH Pro League.



All details here: https://t.co/N8okXzX9Eh#FIHProLeague #HockeyIreland pic.twitter.com/M4832hoCal — Hockey Ireland (@irishhockey) February 14, 2023

“The fact that our senior men are now competing in World Hockey’s Pro League against eight top teams from around the world is a testament to all the hard work to date and is aligned with our high-Performance strategy and objectives.”

“We are delighted this has come about,” Tumilty added. “It’s a big opportunity for us and for men’s hockey in Ireland.

“It’s a massive challenge for us but I’ve said many times before that for Ireland to move forward in world hockey we need to be playing competitive games against the top nations. To have the chance now to play 16 games against the top countries in the world will give our programme added purpose and focus.”

Hockey’s world governing body, the FIH, also commented: “Whilst we will miss South Africa in the next season, we know that the South African Hockey Association firmly intends to join the FIH Hockey Pro League as soon as possible.

“Therefore, this is just a matter of time. Meanwhile, we’re absolutely delighted to welcome the Irish men’s team and we can’t wait to see them perform in the League next season.”

First, Ireland will host Division 2 of the EuroHockey Championships in July at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown, as they eye a spot at the Olympic qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024.