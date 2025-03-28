Difficult start for Ireland sides at Hong Kong Sevens

IT WAS A disappointing start for Ireland at the Hong Kong Sevens, as the men’s and women’s teams lost their first two games of the tournament.

This is the fifth round of the World Sevens series for 2025. The Ireland women’s team are in 10th place, eight points behind Brazil (9th) and Fiji (8th) and will need a big performance this weekend to make the finals round. The Ireland Men are in 12th place, meaning they are all but out of the running for the finals as they rebuild their squad.

The Ireland women’s team, drawn in Pool B, lost out to Fiji and Great Britain this morning while the men’s team, who are in Pool A, were also defeated by Fiji. They also lost out heavily to Argentina.

Both sides will be back in action again tomorrow as the women’s team take on France while the men’s side face USA.

Hong Kong Sevens

Ireland Women, March 28

Ireland 17-26 Fiji

Advertisement

Ireland 17-28 Great Britain

Ireland Men, March 28

Ireland 7-35 Argentina

Ireland 19-21 Fiji

Ireland Women, March 29

Ireland v France, 3.02am (Irish Time)

Ireland Men, March 29

Ireland v USA, 3.48am (Irish Time)