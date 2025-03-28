Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland's Jordan Conroy. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
FreeRugby

Difficult start for Ireland sides at Hong Kong Sevens

The Ireland men’s and women’s teams lost both of their games today but will be back in action again tomorrow.
9.34am, 28 Mar 2025

IT WAS A disappointing start for Ireland at the Hong Kong Sevens, as the men’s and women’s teams lost their first two games of the tournament.

This is the fifth round of the World Sevens series for 2025. The Ireland women’s team are in 10th place, eight points behind Brazil (9th) and Fiji (8th) and will need a big performance this weekend to make the finals round. The Ireland Men are in 12th place, meaning they are all but out of the running for the finals as they rebuild their squad.

The Ireland women’s team, drawn in Pool B, lost out to Fiji and Great Britain this morning while the men’s team, who are in Pool A, were also defeated by Fiji. They also lost out heavily to Argentina.

Both sides will be back in action again tomorrow as the women’s team take on France while the men’s side face USA.

 

Hong Kong Sevens

Ireland Women, March 28

Ireland 17-26 Fiji

Ireland 17-28 Great Britain

Ireland Men, March 28

Ireland 7-35 Argentina

Ireland 19-21 Fiji

Ireland Women, March 29

Ireland v France,  3.02am (Irish Time)

Ireland Men, March 29

Ireland v USA, 3.48am (Irish Time)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie