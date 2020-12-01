BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 1 December 2020
Advertisement

Lowe, Burns and Connors ruled out of Scotland clash but Sexton and Henshaw fit

Keith Earls, Rob Herring, and Conor Murray are all set to be available too.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 1 Dec 2020, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,118 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5284700
Lowe had a scan on his groin injury last week.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Lowe had a scan on his groin injury last week.
Lowe had a scan on his groin injury last week.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

BILLY BURNS, JAMES Lowe, Will Connors, and Ed Byrne have been ruled out of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off with Scotland on Saturday.

Out-half Burns has been sidelined by a groin injury, as has Leinster wing Lowe – who underwent a scan last week – while loosehead prop Byrne has a calf issue. Connors sustained a head injury last weekend against Georgia and the IRFU say he won’t feature on Saturday.

However, Ireland have been boosted by the return to full training of captain Johnny Sexton and centre Robbie Henshaw, who were missing over recent weekends due to injury.

The return of Sexton is a major boost for Andy Farrell’s side as they face into this important clash with the Scots.

In further good news, Keith Earls has recovered from the back spasm he suffered last weekend against Georgia, while hooker Rob Herring’s rib issue has also cleared. Scrum-half Conor Murray is managing his dead leg but is expected to be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Ireland confirmed that Leinster’s 21-year-old out-half Harry Byrne and Ulster’s 24-year-old loosehead Eric O’Sullivan “will train with the squad this week.”

It’s unclear if head coach Farrell will consider them for selection against the Scots.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie