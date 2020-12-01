Lowe, Burns and Connors ruled out of Scotland clash but Sexton and Henshaw fit

Lowe had a scan on his groin injury last week.

BILLY BURNS, JAMES Lowe, Will Connors, and Ed Byrne have been ruled out of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off with Scotland on Saturday.

Out-half Burns has been sidelined by a groin injury, as has Leinster wing Lowe – who underwent a scan last week – while loosehead prop Byrne has a calf issue. Connors sustained a head injury last weekend against Georgia and the IRFU say he won’t feature on Saturday.

However, Ireland have been boosted by the return to full training of captain Johnny Sexton and centre Robbie Henshaw, who were missing over recent weekends due to injury.

The return of Sexton is a major boost for Andy Farrell’s side as they face into this important clash with the Scots.

In further good news, Keith Earls has recovered from the back spasm he suffered last weekend against Georgia, while hooker Rob Herring’s rib issue has also cleared. Scrum-half Conor Murray is managing his dead leg but is expected to be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Ireland confirmed that Leinster’s 21-year-old out-half Harry Byrne and Ulster’s 24-year-old loosehead Eric O’Sullivan “will train with the squad this week.”

It’s unclear if head coach Farrell will consider them for selection against the Scots.