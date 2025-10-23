Ireland international Liam Scales scores as Celtic prevail

Celtic 2

Sturm Graz 1

TWO GOALS in three second-half minutes got Celtic motoring in the Europa League as Brendan Rodgers’ side came from behind to beat 10-man Sturm Graz 2-1.

A wonderful long-range strike from Tomi Horvat put Graz on course to join Barcelona’s 2007-08 side as the only teams to have the distinction of beating both Celtic and Rangers in Europe in the same season.

With one point from their opening two games, Celtic were in danger of being left behind in the Europa League, and they missed a series of chances before Liam Scales and Benjamin Nygren netted from corners just after the hour mark.

The visitors had Tochi Chukwuani sent off in the 70th minute for a poor challenge on Callum McGregor, and Celtic saw out the win.

However, it came at a cost after they lost striker Kelechi Iheanacho and full-back Alistair Johnston to hamstring injuries early in the game. The right-back was making his first appearance since suffering the same problem in the Champions League play-off against Kairat Almaty two months ago.

With Daizen Maeda already out with a similar injury, Johnny Kenny played all but the opening two minutes up front, and both the Irishman and Nygren could easily have had a hat-trick apiece.

Rodgers had given a withering assessment of his squad after Sunday’s defeat by Dundee continued an indifferent start to the season, effectively arguing he had been handed the keys to a Honda Civic and asked to drive it like a Ferrari.

The Celtic manager brought in Arne Engels for his fifth start of the season and started Nygren on the right of his front three as he attempted to find an attacking formula following a sixth game without scoring of the campaign.

Kenny created the first chance of the game when he won the ball on the right wing and drove a shot inches past the far post.

But the visitors were soon ahead in the 15th minute when Horvat swept a shot into the top corner from nearly 30 yards after some sharp passing gave the midfielder the chance to run at the Celtic defence.

The visitors came closest to scoring again before the break when Otar Kiteishvili hit the post following a cutback.

But Celtic were creating a steady stream of chances, if sometimes vindicating their manager’s analogy on the pace of their attacking.

Nygren lacked direction and conviction in three good-headed chances and fluffed a good shooting opportunity. Kenny forced a save from a tight angle but also took a heavy touch when he latched onto a ball over the top.

Engels had a header cleared off the line from a cross by Kieran Tierney, who was causing problems for the Austrians, and Reo Hatate fired just over from 18 yards 20 seconds after the interval.

Graz threatened twice early in the second half but Celtic levelled when Engels took a short corner and Johnston’s replacement, Colby Donovan, helped the ball on for Scales to slot home first time.

Engels soon delivered a brilliant corner from the opposite side to allow Nygren to nod home from close range.

Celtic got some breathing space when Chukwuani caught McGregor with raised studs after baulking at the prospect of a 50-50 with the Hoops captain.

The hosts had chances to finish off their visitors. Kenny was off target from efforts from two crosses, and then forced a save and sub Michel-Ange Balikwisha came close with a curler. But some late Graz pressure came to nothing.