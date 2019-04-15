Watch: Ireland striker scores four-minute hat-trick for Wexford Youths

WEXFORD YOUTHS STRIKER Rianna Jarrett produced an impressive display as her side earned an emphatic 6-1 away win over Limerick on Sunday.

The Irish international powered home a free kick on 25 minutes, before scoring again moments later, robbing her opponent from kick-off and rounding goalkeeper Karen Connolly.

Jarrett completed the hat-trick just before the half-hour mark, sprinting through on goal and firing home with the aid of a slight deflection, beating Connolly at her near post.

Vanessa Ogbonna, Katrina Parrock and Kylie Murphy were also on target for the reigning champions, who are currently joint top of the league on 12 points alongside Peamount.

h/t @byrne_david for verifying the goal times.

