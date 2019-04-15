This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: Ireland striker scores four-minute hat-trick for Wexford Youths

Rianna Jarrett produced an impressive performance in the 6-1 victory over Limerick.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 15 Apr 2019, 9:29 PM
16 minutes ago 430 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4593163

WEXFORD YOUTHS STRIKER Rianna Jarrett produced an impressive display as her side earned an emphatic 6-1 away win over Limerick on Sunday.

The Irish international powered home a free kick on 25 minutes, before scoring again moments later, robbing her opponent from kick-off and rounding goalkeeper Karen Connolly.

Jarrett completed the hat-trick just before the half-hour mark, sprinting through on goal and firing home with the aid of a slight deflection, beating Connolly at her near post.

Vanessa Ogbonna, Katrina Parrock and Kylie Murphy were also on target for the reigning champions, who are currently joint top of the league on 12 points alongside Peamount.

h/t @byrne_david  for verifying the goal times.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie