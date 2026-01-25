More Stories
Harry Tector (file photo). Nick Elliott/INPHO
FreeCricket

Harry Tector leads Ireland to T20 series win over Italy

Ireland make it two from two in Dubai.
12.56pm, 25 Jan 2026

HARRY TECTOR LED the charge as the Irish men’s cricket team made it two wins from two against Italy in their T20 International series in Dubai.

Ireland wrapped up the series after winning by 24 runs, having triumphed by three wickets on Thursday.

Tector hit a career-best 96*, and unselfishly denied himself a century.

Ireland lost the toss and set a target of 191, with Man of the Match Tector in impressive form. Italy put up a fight but couldn’t reel them in, finishing 166-4 from their 20 overs.

The third match in the series takes place tomorrow at 2pm Irish time, as both teams ramp up their preparations for the T20 World Cup in February.

Heinrich Malan’s Ireland open their tournament against co-hosts Sri Lanka on 8 February and will also face Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe in Group B.

The Irish women’s team, meanwhile, continue their T20 World Cup qualifying bid in Nepal next week.

Ireland Men v Italy Men, 2nd T20I, Dubai, 25 January 2026

Ireland 190-5 (20 overs; H Tector 96*, L Tucker 27)
Italy 166-4 (20 overs; A Mosca 69, W Madson 61; B McCarthy 2-43)

Ireland Men won by 24 runs

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie