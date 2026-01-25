Harry Tector leads Ireland to T20 series win over Italy

HARRY TECTOR LED the charge as the Irish men’s cricket team made it two wins from two against Italy in their T20 International series in Dubai.

Ireland wrapped up the series after winning by 24 runs, having triumphed by three wickets on Thursday.

Tector hit a career-best 96*, and unselfishly denied himself a century.

Ireland lost the toss and set a target of 191, with Man of the Match Tector in impressive form. Italy put up a fight but couldn’t reel them in, finishing 166-4 from their 20 overs.

The third match in the series takes place tomorrow at 2pm Irish time, as both teams ramp up their preparations for the T20 World Cup in February.

Heinrich Malan’s Ireland open their tournament against co-hosts Sri Lanka on 8 February and will also face Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe in Group B.

The Irish women’s team, meanwhile, continue their T20 World Cup qualifying bid in Nepal next week.

Ireland Men v Italy Men, 2nd T20I, Dubai, 25 January 2026

Ireland 190-5 (20 overs; H Tector 96*, L Tucker 27)

Italy 166-4 (20 overs; A Mosca 69, W Madson 61; B McCarthy 2-43)

Ireland Men won by 24 runs