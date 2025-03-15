Ireland need to ensure they don't leave Italy with any regrets

WELCOME TO THE weekend of what might have been. There’s up to 30,000 Ireland supporters expected in Rome today and when they booked their flights and hotels, they did so hoping to see Ireland take on Italy with an historic third straight championship and maybe even a Grand Slam within their reach. An era-defining moment in the city that started an empire. An early kick-off to send us roaring into the St Patrick’s Day weekend. Close the schools! Build the statues!

Instead, Ireland’s shot at glory likely slipped out of their grasp against Fabien Galthié’s fabulous French in Dublin. There is still a chance Ireland end up as Six Nations champions, but if the final day is to somehow fall in their favour they’ll need a couple of big favours elsewhere. Sure, it’s unlikely, but what would sport be without hope?



To keep that longshot in play Ireland need to look after their own job against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico [KO 2.15pm Irish time, RTÉ 2]. This might not be the championship closer Ireland had aimed for but it would be truly disappointing if they followed up last weekend’s loss with a performance that allowed more questions to linger over the long summer. Many of these players won’t be involved in the planned summer Tests against Georgia and Portugal, with the November window the next major block of fixtures for this group.

Some won’t be back at all, with Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray all stepping away from Test rugby after today. Healy has already played his last game in green while O’Mahony and Murray are primed to come in off the bench. The squad didn’t give that trio the send off they wanted against France and that has again has been a motivating factor this week.

Italy might not be involved in the title shake but still have something to play for. While Wales remain the only side without a win in this year’s championship, a couple of losing or try-scoring bonus points could push Matt Sherratt’s men ahead of Italy in the table, with only one point separating them.

“Obviously we talk to each other about that but it’s not our first thought,” says Juan Ignacio Brex, who captains Italy for the first time today.

“We are going to play the game, do our job and we try to change our picture, our image for Italian people, to make everyone proud. I think we have a lot of jobs to do before thinking about the table.”

Advertisement

Juan Ignacio Brex captains Italy for the first time. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Italy’s strength comes when they have the ball, with out-half Paolo Garbisi and the scintillating Ange Capouzzo, who moves from fullback to wing, both quality operators. The centre pairing of Tommaso Menoncello and Brex are a well-established duo, Menoncello offering a defensive edge and ball-carrying threat while Brex provides speed and skill.

Let Italy play, and they can cut you open. The Azzurri have been the architects of some of the most thrilling tries in this season’s championship.

Defensively they remain suspect. While this looked an area of improvement last season – they conceded 16 tries across their five championship games – this year they have been far more porous and disconnected, leaking 25 across their four outings to date (11 coming against France). Ireland should not be short of scoring opportunities today, but they will have to work hard to keep the Italians out.

“They’re a very good attacking side, their attack has really evolved and so our defence is going to have to hugely step up from where it was on the weekend,” says Ireland lock James Ryan, one of six fresh faces in today’s starting team.

“Counter-attack, I think our kick-chase, our connections are huge, you saw on the weekend they’ve got guys like Capuozzo, if you’re not building connections and you’re not defending in twos and threes your defence can come under real pressure. I’d say that’s probably a big one for us, stepping up in that area.”

Ryan gets the chance to step up as Joe McCarthy drops to the bench following his costly yellow card in Dublin seven days ago. Elsewhere, Ireland’s scoring threat is significantly bolstered by the returns of Mack Hansen and James Lowe, while Garry Ringrose returns from suspension to partner Robbie Henshaw at centre.

Jack Crowley finally gets the opportunity to lead the team at 10, with his return to the starting team marking his first minutes at out-half since a 22-minute showing off the bench in the opening round win over England. With his future coming into focus this week, it’s a chance for Crowley to demonstrate his obvious quality and ensure the out-half debate remains one worth having. In the reverse fixture last year the Munster player orchestrated some wonderful attacking moments and with a strong team around him today he should find himself in the right environment to shine.

Jack Conan is at the other end of the scale and deserves his start after providing impact across the championship.

The long-awaited return of Tadhg Furlong on the Ireland bench would ideally have come a week earlier but regardless, it’s good to see him finally back on the pitch. The tighthead has managed just 166 minutes across three games this season, all of which have come in the blue of Leinster. The presence of Jack Boyle is another welcome addition on the bench after his positive impact in Wales.

Ireland should be in a good position by the time those replacements start rolling on. This is a stronger 23 than the one sent out against France and that needs to be reflected in the performance. The fact that 30,000 Irish fans have made the trip has added an added layer of motivation, and should make it a day to remember.

“I think the travelling support we get is often louder and more boisterous maybe than some of the home support we get,” says Ireland captain Caelan Doris, who was still scrambling for tickets for some of his own friends and family.

“Massively excited for that and to hear them here and for it to be full and close to half, if not more Irish people there. It’s very special.”

The ambition is to put on a show for them. The last thing anyone wants is to be watching this evening’s games wondering what might have been. If Ireland deliver the clinical, aggressive performance they are capable of, they can at least sit back knowing they did their bit before England and France go out to knock them down the table. And maybe, just maybe, it might all fall in their favour.

ITALY: Tommaso Allan; Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex (capt), Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Danilo Fischetti, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari; Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Manuel Zuliani, Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Niccolo Cannone, Michele Lamaro, Ross Vintcent, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Finlay Bealham; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Sam Prendergast, Bundee Aki.