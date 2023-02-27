Ireland's midfield, Italy must build on promise and Bealham injury blow

1. Ireland’s midfield

As soon as Garry Ringrose was ruled out, you sensed that the Irish defence might suffer. The outside centre has been in red-hot form in attack but his defensive work is arguably the most impressive and most important for Ireland. He was badly missed as Italy ran amok in the first half in Rome.

Bundee Aki was tasked with moving into the number 13 shirt at a very late stage and while he slipped off some tackles in defence, the Irish struggles certainly weren’t all on him. Understandably, the combination of Ross Byrne, Stuart McCloskey, and Aki simply didn’t look cohesive and connected when they defended. Italy took full advantage.

In attack, Ireland’s midfield combination actually did fire. Among Byrne’s highlights was a lovely pullback pass in the build-up to Hugo Keenan’s try. Aki scored one, very nearly had another only to knock-on, and featured prominently in some of Ireland’s best attacking passages. McCloskey put Mack Hansen away for his first try and was a threat with ball in hand himself.

We might never see this midfield combination again for Ireland but they’ll have learned lots from the experience. Ringrose is due to be fit in time for the Scotland clash in two weekends’ time, while Robbie Henshaw is also very close to a return, so Andy Farrell has an interesting selection dilemma ahead.

- Murray Kinsella

2. Italy must build on another promising display

Ireland’s battling victory in Rome saw Andy Farrell’s side take 15 points from a possible 15 from the opening three rounds of this year’s Six Nations. At the moment, they are numbers Italy can only dream of – between 2013 and 2022, the Azzurri collected a total of just 11 points in the tournament.

Advertisement

Giuseppe Fama / INPHO Italy's Stephen Varney and Italy's Ange Capuozzo. Giuseppe Fama / INPHO / INPHO

Yet days like Saturday indicate the gap between Italy and the rest may be closing. While Ireland were slightly off colour in Rome, much of that was down to how well Italy played. The Italians also showed encouraging flashes against France and England and in Ange Capuozzo, they have the type of exciting talent that gets bums on seats.

They need to pick themselves up quickly from the Ireland loss and build on the performance. Kieran Crowley’s side can realistically target a scalp when Wales visit Rome in round four, and they’ll be bitterly disappointed if they don’t take something from that game.

It would be welcome reward for a team that have slogged through many difficult days in this competition, but now have the talent and tools to trouble the rest. Doing it consistently is the next challenge.

- Ciarán Kennedy

3. Bealham injury blow

Another week, another Irish injury. They’ve been cursed so far in this championship and while it does thankfully look like Farrell will be able to welcome back a good crop of fit players for the Scotland game, Bealham may have a spell on the sidelines ahead.

It remains to be seen how seriously he twisted his knee but the Connacht man was in a brace after the game, having been forced off in the first half. He has been excellent at tighthead in this Six Nations, fitting in flawlessly while Tadhg Furlong has been out injured, so the hope is that he can still play a part in Ireland’s Grand Slam chase.

On the positive side, Ulster man Tom O’Toole got 45 valuable minutes off the bench in Rome and did very well. He helped Ireland to two scrum penalties and looked very much at home. Again, Furlong’s absence has allowed O’Toole to really kick on with Ireland and he made a big impact off the bench against France too.

The squad building continues apace for Ireland, even if Farrell would welcome an injury-free run now.

- Murray Kinsella

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

4. Baird takes his chance

It’s been a long wait between Test caps for Ryan Baird but the 23-year-old took his chance with an impactful display off the bench at the Stadio Olimpico.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ryan Baird and Josh Van Der Flier after the game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

It was Baird’s first Test appearance since the reverse fixture in Dublin last year but the Leinster man grabbed the opportunity with both hands during his 27-minute display off the bench, replacing Iain Henderson in the Ireland second row.

Baird won a big turnover which allowed Ross Byrne kick the visitors seven points clear at a critical juncture and followed that up with a lineout steal in the Ireland 22 – big moments that eased the pressure and helped Ireland see off a stubborn home side. He was also prominent in the build up play that led to Bundee Aki’s crossed out try.

It wasn’t all perfect – there was a frustrating knock-on – but Baird certainly did enough to remind Andy Farrell that he can add real value off the bench, where his ability to cover both the second and back row can also work in his favour. Farrell has no shortage of options in those areas, but Baird’s display was a timely reminder of what he can offer this Ireland team.

- Ciarán Kennedy