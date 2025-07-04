Late heartbreak as Ireland fall short to Italy at World Rugby U20 Championship

Italy 18

Ireland 16

IRELAND SUFFERED LATE heartbreak at the World Rugby U20 Championship this evening, falling just short to hosts Italy in Viadana.

An 80th-minute try from Oisín Minogue gave Ireland an opportunity to level matters at the death, but replacement Sam Wisniewski missed the conversion attempt.

Advertisement

Neil Doak’s side opened their campaign with a 35-28 win over Georgia, but couldn’t follow up with a second victory in sweltering heat.

Italy led throughout the game, with Nelson Casartelli scoring the first try in the 12th minute. Tom Wood got Ireland up and running with a penalty in the 24th minute, but Italy struck back through Edoardo Todaro to make it 8-3 at half time.

Wood kicked Ireland within two shortly after the restart, but Piero Gritti scored Italy’s second try in the 59th minute. It was converted by Todaro, 13-6.

Italy were reduced to 14 following a yellow card just after the hour-mark, and Ireland immediately capitalised with Mikey Yarr — who later went off with a nasty injury — dotting down. Wisniewski couldn’t add the extras.

After Ireland lost Billy Corrigan to the sin-bin, Todaro gave Italy some breathing space with a 71st minute penalty making it 18-11. Doak’s youngsters fought back, but fell agonisingly close in a grandstand finish.

Ireland must now pick themselves up to face New Zealand in their final pool game. New Zealand beat Georgia 38-19 today, having defeated Itay 14-5 in their opener.