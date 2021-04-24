2 mins ago

THE SUN IS shining, the stage is set, and Ireland are hoping to finish their 2021 Six Nations Championship on a high on home soil.

In different circumstances, this one could easily be written off as a damp squib or dead rubber of sorts, but there’s a lot on the line in this third/fourth place playoff.

After a week where on-field matters were far from centre stage, Adam Griggs’ side are hoping to shine the spotlight on themselves in a positive manner once again, eyeing a big performance against the Italians to make it two wins from three, and seal a third-place finish to consider this tournament a success.

Kick-off in Donnybrook is 12pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2. Stay with us for all the build-up and action.