Familiar problems leave Ireland struggling to ignite before late flourish

IT’S NOT CLEAR if the absence of the usual pre-game fireworks was a nod to any perceived lack of glamour around today’s meeting with Japan or (more likely) something to do with the unusually early kick-off time, but safe to say the Aviva Stadium pyrotechnics were not alone in failing to ignite.

For all the talk of Ireland delivering a response against Japan following last weekend’s defeat to New Zealand, this early afternoon November Test will be remembered as another sloppy outing for an Ireland team fighting against the suggestion they are on a downward trend.

Japan started with promise and purpose but an upset never looked on the cards for Eddie Jones’ side and as much as Ireland deserve credit for their strong finish – stretching a 17-10 half-time advantage into a 41-10 win – in truth, they would have been expected to make their superior fitness, physicality and bench count across the end game.

Andy Farrell will revert to a more familiar selection for the games against Australia and South Africa but this performance did nothing to quell concerns his team are off the levels they need to hit if they are to close out this November window with two further wins.

For much of the first half the errors which proved costly in Chicago were on full display again. While Ireland’s first two tries were well taken – Jack Crowley working hard to finish a slick team move before Nick Timoney displayed his old 7s pace to punch a hole – those examples were anomalies in a disappointing opening 40.

Ireland had little possession to work off in the early stages but when they did start to get more hands on the ball, a clinical edge was largely missing.

Andy Farrell heavily rotated his side for today's game. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Even more alarming, a lineout which struggled in Chicago appeared even more disorganised here, with a 57% success rate off seven first-half throws. Three messy lost lineouts in the opening 20 minutes suggested breakdowns in communication and confidence as too often, again, Ireland failed to launch after getting themselves into promising positions. They cannot continue to be so wasteful.

Instead it was Japan who played with more zip and intent, and their 36th-minute try from Kenta Kobayashi was fully deserved. The nature of the score was another sore point for Farrell’s team as Ireland were mauled over their own line by the Japanese.

With so much malfunctioning on a collective level, it left those Ireland players given a rare start in a tricky spot. It’s not easy to take your chance when dropped into a team spluttering it’s way through games.

Of the eight changes made by Andy Farrell from Chicago, Tom Farrell’s inclusion was undoubtedly the most eye-catching.

Farrell’s story is a remarkable one, and it’s worth reminding that as recently as last year he was weighing up a move to Australia. While his start here was deserved and welcome recognition for a player who has done it the hard way, one wonders if Andy Farrell really feels the Munster player can play a more regular role going forward. At 32 he’s still got plenty of road in the legs but up to this point Ireland have not seemed interested. Remember, this is a player who was not involved in an Ireland A squad assembled during last season’s Six Nations and was overlooked for Ireland’s summer tour to Georgia and Portugal, despite his strong Munster form.

We’ll wait to see what happens next for Farrell, and while today was a proud personal milestone, he had limited opportunites to put his stamp on things. Both Ireland centres only had three carries each across that disjointed opening 40.

There were flashes. Farrell linked up nicely with centre partner Robbie Henshaw in a sequence which sent Tommy O’Brien racing down the left wing early in the second half, but such moments were too few and far between.

It will be just as interesting to monitor Jacob Stockdale’s role over the next while. Today the Ulster man won his 40th cap, so while he’s been there, done that, his appearances in green have been more scattered than he would like. Injuries have played a frustrating part in his Test career, but before today Stockdale had featured just four times for Ireland across the previous four seasons. At just 29, time is still on his side but he needs a greater impact in these opportunites if he’s to put pressure on James Lowe (33).

Stockdale was yellow-carded in the first half. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Stockdale was another who was struggling to get into the game before a misjudged tackle earned him a yellow card late in the first half. After that frustration, he looked to have made amends with a second-half try but saw it crossed off for an offside call. One of those days, which is unfortunate when such days are so hard-earned.

The same applies to Nick Timoney, who has been capped five times now without ever really pushing for regular inclusion despite his consistency with Ulster. Given Ireland’s lack of depth behind Josh van der Flier, who is 32, it’s good to get a look at different options at openside but again, it’s hard to envision a scenario where Timoney leapfrogs Van der Flier. Still, he did his best to remind Farrell he remains a viable option going forward, showing good awareness and pace to finish his try while proving one of Ireland’s better performers during his 51 minutes on the pitch. That Caelan Doris played the closing 25 minutes at openside is perhaps a more accurate read of who would fill the jersey should Van der Flier be unavailable against a South Africa, England or France.

Of those outside the established starting 15, Craig Casey has felt the most live contender to break things up. While Jamison Gibson-Park remains a quality operator at scrum-half, Casey’s progression has ensured that gap is closing. The ambitious Munster scrum-half has been open about his desire to take that next leap and if he can build on the form and consistency he’s shown over the past 12 months he might just force Farrell into making a tough decision over the season ahead. But again, he couldn’t influence this contest in the way he would have hoped. While Casey did plenty well and was largely on the money with his passing and kicking, the level of disconnect around him contributed to his game never really humming.

Nick Timoney runs in a try. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

On the wing, Tommy O’Brien, who now has four caps after also starting against New Zealand, was a busy presence on the right wing and among the brighter performers. Two early turnovers will have boosted his confidence and he always looked a threat out wide, making four linebreaks and capping a fine outing with a try after a gorgeous disguised pass from Sam Prendergast.

At 27, O’Brien is entering his prime years but can he keep a grip on the jersey once Mack Hansen returns from injury? For now, all he can do is build on this display when the Wallabies and Springboks come to town, and hope to give his head coach something to think about.

And Farrell certainly has plenty to mull over as Ireland stare into a challenging end to their November campaign. If these next two weeks don’t get their way, it could be a long, tough winter for this group. Equally, the next two games could emphatically blow away suggestions this team are trending in the wrong direction.

Now the stakes rise. Time for some fireworks.