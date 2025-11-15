LIVE: Ireland v Australia, Autumn Nations Series

Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Good evening one and all!

It’s a fine, crisp one here at the Aviva Stadium as Andy Farrell’s side embark on their third outing in the Autumn Nations Series. This time, it’s Australia who are in town and it should hopefully be a belter.

It’s no secret that Ireland were sluggish in their win against Japan here last weekend. And their performance against New Zealand in Chicago wasn’t much to write home about either. A good start will certainly be a big goal this evening as they come against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies outfit. Ireland need to be better in the set-piece too, and the lineout will be a particular area of focus.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you shortly, along with any changes to either side ahead of he 8.10pm kick-off. And as always, stick around for our post-match coverage from Murray Kinsella, Ciarán Kennedy and myself, Sinéad Farrell.