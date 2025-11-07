Ireland's supporting cast get chances to make a statement

EIGHT CHANGES TO Ireland’s starting XV mean there are plenty of interesting individual angles to tomorrow’s game against Japan, but it’s not like this is a team full of young rookies.

The sole debutant, Tom Farrell, turned 32 last month and his first cap feels as much overdue as out of the blue.

Most of the young guns will be playing for the Ireland XV side on Saturday evening in Spain, with a view of the long-term future coming in that game as Farrell’s senior squad keep a shorter-term view.

For now, Farrell isn’t really looking beyond the pool of players he has been working with in recent times.

Still, we know that it’s difficult to break into Ireland’s first-choice team, so those getting chances to impress against the Brave Blossoms in Dublin will be motivated to make a statement.

Ireland haven’t developed a lengthy depth chart behind Garry Ringrose at outside centre, and Farrell is a different type of player, so opportunity knocks.

Head coach Farrell underlined again yesterday that Ireland place a major emphasis on how players perform in training when they come into camp.

“We had a contact-type session on Saturday in Chicago [the weekend before the All Blacks game] and that’s when he’s at his best,” said Farrell of Farrell.

“How he’s come in this time around and hit the ground running has been completely different to how he would have handled it six years ago. It would have been a little bit daunting, I would have thought.”

Farrell is part of an all-changed midfield with fellow 32-year-old Robbie Henshaw, a two-time Lion who has 82 Ireland caps but now finds himself under pressure for his place.

Robbie Henshaw comes in at number 12.

Stuart McCloskey started at inside centre in Chicago and impressed, while Bundee Aki remains a trusted option in the number 12 shirt.

There has long been strong competition for places in the Irish midfield, but head coach Farrell is delighted to see that going to another level. Ringrose missed out on the Japan game due to a hamstring issue, but Farrell continues to have faith in him and the other experienced heads.

“Robbie Henshaw wouldn’t be someone that you would look past quickly because he’s a world-class player,” said Farrell. “He was disappointed not to play last week, so we’ll get a reaction from Robbie. I’m 100% sure of that.

“Garry Ringrose would have been dying to take the field again this week and he can’t do that [due to injury], but we’ll get a bounce back from that, I’ve no doubt.

“These guys are world-class players. They’ve proven it time and time again, and whilst they’re in that type of frame of mind, you certainly don’t look past that. But obviously, you’re keeping an eye on the possibles, etc, down the line.”

Most of the ‘possibles’ will be playing for Ireland XV against Spain on Saturday afternoon, but Farrell was keen to stick with the relatively inexperienced Jamie Osborne and Tommy O’Brien in his back three for tomorrow against Japan.

Nine-times capped Osborne “needs more time in the saddle” at fullback, said Farrell, while O’Brien “gets another crack” as he wins his fourth Ireland cap.

They’re joined by Ulster’s in-form Jacob Stockdale, who is no stranger to Test rugby even if recent years have been far more barren than his initial explosion at international level.

“Jacob has been playing unbelievably well,” said Farrell, who will be hoping for a big game from Stockdale to keep pressure on James Lowe, who was good on the left wing against New Zealand last time out.

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale has been in fine form.

Out-half Jack Crowley is retained as Farrell looks to give him “a bit of continuity there” with two Tests on the bounce, but he’s joined by Munster team-mate Craig Casey in the halfbacks this weekend.

Jamison Gibson-Park is the first-choice at scrum-half and his kicking was elite against New Zealand, but Farrell would love to see Casey keep closing the gap and pushing Gibson-Park to produce his very best form.

Openside flanker Josh van der Flier is another player who hasn’t had much pressure for his place in recent seasons, mainly because he’s been so consistently good, yet Farrell and co. will be hoping Nick Timoney can make a dynamic statement at number seven. Timoney has been excellent for Ulster for years now and is a seriously dynamic player.

Ryan Baird continues at blindside, with Farrell saying the Leinster man has bulked up to around 120kg this season as he bids to make more heavyweight impacts for Ireland.

And then there is the welcome return of Caelan Doris to the starting XV, having made an impact from the bench against New Zealand.

“He’s fit, he’s determined to keep on climbing within his career,” said Farrell of his skipper.

“You can see that with how he acts every single day and I suppose there’s nothing clearer to point that out than his first carry when he came off the bench.”

After getting only three minutes last weekend due to an incorrect red card, Tadhg Beirne starts again for Ireland. Everyone will be looking forward to seeing him have a chance to make an impact in green again.

He had to go through the distraction of a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening, as well as getting another blow at training on Wednesday.

Tadhg Beirne can put last weekend's frustration behind him.

“He trained yesterday and Jack Conan came down on his head with his elbow from a lineout and he got split. I think he had six stitches,” said Farrell.

“So, not a great start to the week for him but hopefully it gets better.”

James Ryan partners Beirne in the second row, while the experienced Rónan Kelleher comes in at hooker and 25-year-old Thomas Clarkson gets another chance to show his progress at tighthead. Andrew Porter is retained at loosehead but one suspects Paddy McCarthy will get a longer stint off the bench as he wins his second cap.

The Irish bench affords further opportunities for 22-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy, five-times capped Cian Prendergast, three-times capped Caolin Blade, as well as Sam Prendergast and Jimmy O’Brien, who have 10 caps each.

Again, these are fairly familiar faces, even taking into account McCarthy and Prendergast’s youth, as Farrell looks to build more experience in his existing depth charts.