Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 13 November 2021
Advertisement

'It’s certainly not accurate' - Kenny rejects Luxembourg manager's 'British style' jibe

Luc Holtz says Ireland have reverted to a long ball game they have been playing for 100 years.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Stade de Luxembourg
By Gavin Cooney Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,065 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5601003
Stephen Kenny speaks at his pre-match press conference.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Stephen Kenny speaks at his pre-match press conference.
Stephen Kenny speaks at his pre-match press conference.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS rejected pre-match comments by Luxembourg manager Luc Holtz that Ireland have had more success in reverting to a “British style” of play since the last meeting between the two sides last March. 

Ireland were beaten 1-0 at home by Luxembourg to stymie their qualification hopes in just their second game, but have improved and lost just once in their nine games since. 

Holtz said he believes Ireland’s improvement is down to a return to a style they have been playing for “100 years”, based on “fighting spirit, more long balls, more [physical] contacts.” 

These comments were put to Kenny at his pre-match press conference, and he rejected them without wishing to wade into a lengthy discussion. 

“I don’t really have any reaction. Anyone can say anything. I have no reaction to that”, said Kenny. 

Asked whether they were accurate, he replied, “It’s certainly not accurate.” 

Disagreements over style aside, there is consensus that Ireland have improved since their humiliating night in March. 

“It has been mentioned several times, obviously we lost to Luxembourg in March”, said Kenny. “That last-gasp defeat in Portugal is the only [defeat] in nine since then. So we have learned a lot. We have a stronger squad overall, with the influx of a lot of players we have brought through the system. That gives us greater competition for places, which you need.

“We are an improving team, we are improving all the time. We are not perfect, we still have some work to do to get better. We are hungry to get better, the determination, there’s a great spirit in the squad.

“You have seen that recently in the last few windows. There’s tremendous togetherness in the squad and we’ve seen a very high technical standard in recent games, against Portugal, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Serbia.” 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ireland will salvage third place in the group with a win tomorrow night, and Kenny’s aim is to back up an encouraging showing against Portugal with a strong performance against a lower seed, which they failed to do in September by drawing at home to Azerbaijan. 

“The level of performance has been good and we want to back that up after the other day against Portugal. We don’t want to play Portugal – play extremely well in front of a full house – and come over here and lower our standards. It’s important that we keep going, we push on again, try to win tomorrow night. We’re very determined to try and do that and that’s very important for all the group, we have to go and put in a strong performance. Luxembourg are a technical team, a good team, a possession-based team, we’ll have to earn the right to win, we’ll have to work hard to win, we’re very determined to do that. We want to make sure we can do that and we’re ready to go.” 

Ireland’s only injury concern is Andrew Omobamidele, but Kenny is optimistic he will be fit to play having missed the Portugal game with a heel issue. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Stade de Luxembourg
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie