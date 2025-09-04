Spurs-bound Mason Melia inspires Ireland to win

Moldova U21s 1

Ireland U21s 2

MASON MELIA scored a brace as Ireland U21s opened their European U21 qualification campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Moldova today.

The 17-year-old Tottenham-bound forward, who has been enjoying an excellent season for St Patrick’s Athletic with 10 goals in 28 Premier Division appearances in 2025, proved the difference between the teams with two opportunistic finishes as the Boys in Green came from behind to win.

Underdogs Moldova caused their opponents plenty of problems and threatened an upset when Mihai Lupan put them ahead.

The visitors, who handed competitive debuts to Melia, Jacob Devaney, Jad Hakiki, Noah Jauny and Jacob Slater, shaded a tight opening with Sean Grehan having two chances from headers.

But the hosts took the lead in the 23rd minute.

The Irish defence failed to deal with Cristian Păscăluță’s long ball over the top.

Mihai Lupan latched on to the pass and finished clinically.

Moldova nearly doubled their advantage with a similar move.

Ștefan Bîtca found Nicolae Rotaru with a defence-splitting pass, but the striker steered his finish wide under pressure from Adam Murphy.

After that let-off, Ireland upped the tempo.

Melia set up Rocco Vata, whose low shot inside the area was saved by the feet of goalkeeper Roman Dumenco.

Moments later, however, the equaliser arrived.

After showing good pace out wide, Sligo Rovers player Hakiki’s inviting low cross from the right was slotted home from close range by an alert Melia.

Ireland are level!

Mason Melia with the goal, but a lot of the credit has to go to Jad Hakiki.



📺RTÉ News channel



💻RTÉ Player



🖥️ https://t.co/I9vP5leOLI pic.twitter.com/sm6hzYXI1N — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 4, 2025

It could have been better for Ireland on the brink of half-time.

Vata found space down the left, and his cross was headed narrowly wide at the near post by Reading loanee Mark O’Mahony.

Early in the second half, Dan-Angelo Boțan threatened for Moldova.

The Bălți midfielder dribbled through a congested penalty area, and after his initial shot was blocked by Grehan, he blazed over the rebound after the ball fell kindly for him.

There was another scare minutes later.

As he attempted to deal with a free kick lofted in from the right, Irish defender Grehan’s mishit clearance ricocheted off the top of the crossbar and went out for a corner.

Midway through the second half, Vata — who has been capped by Ireland at senior level — went close again.

The Watford youngster skilfully eluded Păscăluță’s attempted tackle before firing just over the bar.

But with 16 minutes remaining, Ireland took the lead.

Harry Vaughan was the architect.

Mason Melia does have his second!



Brilliant work by Harry Vaughan and it’s another close-range finish from the St Pat’s man.



📺RTÉ News channel

💻RTÉ Player

🖥️ https://t.co/I9vP5leOLI pic.twitter.com/qzg2phJVtl — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 4, 2025

The Hull City youngster did well to win the ball off fellow substitute Matteo Obleac.

17-year-old Melia was again in the right place to convert the midfielder’s low cross.

Moldova’s response to that setback was tame — the home side struggled to create chances as Ireland saw the game out comfortably.

Jim Crawford’s side next host Andorra at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

They are bidding to become the first Irish team to qualify for the Euros at this level, in a group that also includes England, Kazakhstan and Slovakia.

Moldova: 12. Roman Dumenco 2. Danila Forov 5. Artiom Dijinari 14. Petar Gospodinov (Obleac 46) 3. Mihail Gherasimencov 6. Vladislav Costin 7. Ștefan Bîtca (Cozma 72) 8. Cristian Păscăluță 19. Dan-Angelo Boțan (Luchița 72) 9. Nicolae Rotaru 10. Mihai Lupan

Subs: 1. Victor Dodon 4. Matteo Obleac 11. Veaceslav Cozma 13. Vasile Luchița 16. Vlad Lupașco 17. Ovidiu David 18. Danil Andreiciu 20. Lucian Radu

Ireland: 1. Noah Jauny 2. Jacob Slater 4. James Abankwah 5. Sean Grehan 15. Jacob Devaney 8. Adam Murphy (Lipsiuc 83) 6. Jad Hakiki 10. Jamie Mullins 7. Rocco Vata (Noonan 83) 11. Mason Melia 9. Mark O’Mahony (Vaughan 66)

Subs: 16. Andrew Wogan 3. Alex Murphy 12. Harry Vaughan 13. David Okagbue 14. Cian Dillon 17. Trent Kone-Doherty 19. Darius Lipsiuc 20. Michael Noonan 21. Cathal McCarthy