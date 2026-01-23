The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Uefa confirm Nations League seedings - and here's who Ireland could face this year
HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON’S IRELAND will be among the third seeds in League B when the draw for the Uefa Nations League is made next month.
The pots for the league stage, which will be played across September, October, and November were confirmed by Uefa on Friday.
Ireland, who are currently 27th in Uefa’s rankings, will face one of League B’s top seeds: Scotland, Hungary, Poland, and Israel.
Switzerland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Austria and Ukraine are confirmed as the second seeds.
The fourth seeds are Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, and Kosovo.
The Nations League draw takes place on Thursday 12 February at 5pm.
