More Stories
Ireland are in League B for this year's edition of the Uefa Nations League. ©INPHO/Dave Winter/INPHO
FreePot Luck

Uefa confirm Nations League seedings - and here's who Ireland could face this year

The Nations League draw takes place on Thursday 12 February at 5pm.
11.49am, 23 Jan 2026

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON’S IRELAND will be among the third seeds in League B when the draw for the Uefa Nations League is made next month.

The pots for the league stage, which will be played across September, October, and November were confirmed by Uefa on Friday.

Ireland, who are currently 27th in Uefa’s rankings, will face one of League B’s top seeds: Scotland, Hungary, Poland, and Israel.

Switzerland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Austria and Ukraine are confirmed as the second seeds.

The fourth seeds are Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, and Kosovo.

The Nations League draw takes place on Thursday 12 February at 5pm.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie