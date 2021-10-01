Ireland's new home and away jerseys for 2021/22 campaign unveiled

THE FIRST OFFICIAL images of Ireland’s new home and alternate rugby jerseys for this season have been released.

Ronan Kelleher, James Ryan and Caelan Doris in the new shirts. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Canterbury, Irish Rugby’s kit partner, today unveiled the shirts that the men’s and women’s international teams will wear for the 2021/22 campaign.

In the traditional colours of green with a white trim, the design of the home kit is “inspired by elements found across the island of Ireland”, while the away jersey is black with a purple pattern and sleeves.

Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe wearing the women's home jersey. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The kits will see competitive action for the first time this autumn and replica jerseys are available to buy from today.

Get exclusive

rugby analysis Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!