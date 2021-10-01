Ireland's new home and away jerseys for 2021/22 campaign unveiled

THE FIRST OFFICIAL images of Ireland’s new home and alternate rugby jerseys for this season have been released.
Canterbury, Irish Rugby’s kit partner, today unveiled the shirts that the men’s and women’s international teams will wear for the 2021/22 campaign.
In the traditional colours of green with a white trim, the design of the home kit is “inspired by elements found across the island of Ireland”, while the away jersey is black with a purple pattern and sleeves.
The kits will see competitive action for the first time this autumn and replica jerseys are available to buy from today.
