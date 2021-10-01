Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 1 October 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's new home and away jerseys for 2021/22 campaign unveiled

Released in men’s and women’s, the shirts will be worn for the first time this autumn.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Oct 2021, 11:23 AM
48 minutes ago 1,907 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5562858

THE FIRST OFFICIAL images of Ireland’s new home and alternate rugby jerseys for this season have been released.

ronan-kelleher-james-ryan-and-caelan-doris Ronan Kelleher, James Ryan and Caelan Doris in the new shirts. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Canterbury, Irish Rugby’s kit partner, today unveiled the shirts that the men’s and women’s international teams will wear for the 2021/22 campaign. 

In the traditional colours of green with a white trim, the design of the home kit is “inspired by elements found across the island of Ireland”, while the away jersey is black with a purple pattern and sleeves.

eve-higgins-stacey-flood-and-amee-leigh-murphy-crowe Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe wearing the women's home jersey. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The kits will see competitive action for the first time this autumn and replica jerseys are available to buy from today. 

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie