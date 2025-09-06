Even with quarter-final place safe, Ireland are right to go strong against New Zealand

SCOTT BEMAND HAS spoken about wanting to show supporters how far his team have come at this World Cup, so with that in mind it’s no surprise to see the Ireland boss throw his strongest hand at tomorrow’s final pool meeting with New Zealand in Brighton [KO 2.45pm, RTÉ2/BBC2].

On one hand, the game is essentially a free pass for Ireland. Bemand’s team are already through to the quarter-finals so even if things were to go horribly wrong on Sunday, they’ll be back in the knockouts a week later.

On the other, this can be viewed as the biggest game this group have ever played. Over 31,000 supporters are expected at the Amex Stadium, with a strong Irish crowd making their way to Brighton for a weekend by the seaside.

In that context it makes sense to give Ireland’s key players a taste of the occasion ahead of what’s coming down the line next week – a World Cup quarter-final against either France or South Africa in Exeter.

New Zealand will represent a major step up from what Ireland have experienced so far at the tournament. They will bring greater intensity, speed, accuracy and physicality. That’s a test which should stand to Ireland heading into a quarter-final, regardless of the result.

Ireland are clear underdogs but believe they can stun the six-time world champions again. To do that, they need their best players on the pitch and so the six changes made by Bemand from last week’s defeat of Spain were largely expected.

Béibhinn Parsons was always going to come back in on the wing, and Aoibheann Reilly appears to have taken the lead in a competitive three-way battle for the scrum-half slot.

Neve Jones returns at hooker and forms a strong front row alongside Linda Djougang and Ellena Perry. Loosehead Niamh O’Dowd may feel unlucky to start on the bench but former England international Perry, who started in a green shirt for the first time last week, made a major impact against Spain and was key to a strong Irish scrum.

Perry impressed against Spain. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ruth Campbell is restored to the second row and the back row has a familiar look, with co-captain Edel McMahon and Brittany Hogan both back in the team. McMahon was rested against Spain while Hogan, who has become an increasingly important figure in the squad, was an early replacement for the injured Sam Monaghan, who is fit to line out. Grace Moore retains her place after scoring two tries against the Spanish.

Yet the biggest talking point is a player who isn’t there. Despite positive soundings from the Ireland camp earlier in the week, Aoife Wafer again misses out as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

Her absence strips Ireland of a genuine world class talent who caused New Zealand real problems in the stunning WXV1 victory last September. That said, Ireland would much rather have a fit and firing Wafer ready to go for a quarter-final next week.

In Wafer, Dorothy Wall and Erin King, Ireland go into the game without three of the players who started that WXV1 win. Seven of Ireland’s starting XV also started last time out against New Zealand, while just five of the Black Ferns team from that day line out again this weekend. Among their new faces are sensational flanker Jorja Miller, who has lived up to thy hype since switching from Sevens, and electric 18-year-old winger Braxton Sorensen-McGee, who scored a hat-trick from fullback against Japan last week.

New Zealand are not unbeatable but Ireland will need to find something special if they are to upset the odds, and whatever the outcome, Bemand will hope the game steels his players for their quarter-final.

Ireland would love a crack at South Africa, ranked 10th in the world, for a place in the semi-finals, but a date with fifth-ranked France looks most likely.

Ireland won’t fear the French but having delivered mixed performances against Japan and Spain so far – attacking well but conceding too easily – the group know they need to reach another level if they are to do something memorable over the next week, and perhaps beyond.