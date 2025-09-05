Ireland make 6 changes for New Zealand but Wafer misses out again

SCOTT BEMAND HAS made six changes to his Ireland team for Sunday’s World Cup meeting with New Zealand in Brighton [KO 2.45pm, RTÉ2/BBC2].

With both teams already qualified for the quarter-finals, Ireland’s final Pool C game will decide who tops the pool, with a crowd of over 31,000 expected.

Aoife Wafer is not included in the matchday 23, despite Ireland saying the flanker was in contention to feature at the Amex Stadium. Wafer has yet to play at the World Cup due to a knee injury.

The six changes see Neve Jones, Ruth Campbell, Brittany Hogan, Eve McMahon, Aoibheann Reilly and Béibhinn Parsons all come into the starting team.

Ireland play New Zealand on Sunday.

Parsons joins Stacey Flood and Amee-Leigh Costigan in a strong back three, while Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton continue their centre partnerships.

Reilly returns at scrum-half to join Dannah O’Brien in the half-backs.

Jones starts at hooker, with Ellena Perry and Linda Djougang completing the front row.

Co-captain Sam Monaghan is fit to start after being forced off with a hip injury against Spain last week, and is named in the second row alongside Ruth Campbell.

In the Ireland back row, co-captain McMahon is back after being rested against Spain, with Brittany Hogan at number eight and Grace Moore shifting to openside.

On the Ireland bench, Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon and Claire Boles are the forward replacements, with Emily Lane, Nancy McGillivray and Anna McGann the backline reinforcements.

As expected, New Zealand have also named a strong 23.

Winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga returns from an ankle injury, while Kennedy Tukuafu resumes her co-captaincy duties off the bench alongside starting out-half Ruahei Demant.

Eighteen-year-old Braxton Sorensen-McGee shifts to the wing after scoring a hat-trick from fullback against Japan last time out, as Renee Holmes returns to the 15 jersey.

Winger Katelyn Vahaakolo is a surprise omission.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood (22)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (29)

13. Aoife Dalton (26)

12. Eve Higgins (30)

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan (21)

10. Dannah O’Brien (28)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (17)

1. Ellena Perry (3)

2. Neve Jones (39)

3. Linda Djougang (50)

4. Ruth Campbell (10)

5. Sam Monaghan (25) –co-capt

6. Grace Moore (24)

7. Edel McMahon (35) – co-capt

8. Brittany Hogan (36)

Replacements:

16. Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald (47)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (18)

18. Sadhbh McGrath (18)

19. Eimear Corri-Fallon (8)

20. Claire Boles (7)

21. Emily Lane (19)

22. Nancy McGillivray (2)

23. Anna McGann (13)

New Zealand:

15. Renee Holmes (25)

14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee (5)

13. Stacey Waaka (28)

12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt (26)

11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (30)

10. Ruahei Demant (47) – co-capt

9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (4)

1. Chryss Viliko (15)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (33)

3. Tanya Kalounivale (24)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (34)

5. Alana Bremner (31)

6. Layla Sae (16)

7. Jorja Miller (4)

8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (31)

Replacements: