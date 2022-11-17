And here’s how Norway line out for this evening…
Vi er klare for 🇮🇪 klokka 20:45 på TV 2 ✊#sterkeresammen pic.twitter.com/8Z2rSS6YqR— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) November 17, 2022
Confirmation of the Irish starting XI…
STARTING XI | Ireland v Norway— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 17, 2022
Callum O'Dowda & Callum Robinson come into the starting line-up for tonight's international friendly at the @AVIVAStadium ⤵️
John Egan ©️ with kick-off at 7.45pm ⌚️
𝗟𝗢𝗨𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗗 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/yc4mdYH1zU
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It may be a friendly, but Stephen Kenny is certainly taking this match seriously as the strong starting lineup suggests.
Norway, of course, are without their star player in Erling Haaland, but Kenny insists he is expecting a tough test regardless.
In addition, the Norwegians are seven places above Ireland in the Fifa rankings and are captained by Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, so will fancy their chances of getting something from this game.
Along with Malta on Sunday, tonight will serve as preparation for Ireland’s first European Championship qualifier at home to France, so it’s a big chance for the likes of Alan Browne and Callum O’Dowda to stake a claim for a starting spot next March.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
