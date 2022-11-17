Membership : Access or Sign Up
Confirmation of the Irish starting XI…

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It may be a friendly, but Stephen Kenny is certainly taking this match seriously as the strong starting lineup suggests.

Norway, of course, are without their star player in Erling Haaland, but Kenny insists he is expecting a tough test regardless.

In addition, the Norwegians are seven places above Ireland in the Fifa rankings and are captained by Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, so will fancy their chances of getting something from this game.

Along with Malta on Sunday, tonight will serve as preparation for Ireland’s first European Championship qualifier at home to France, so it’s a big chance for the likes of Alan Browne and Callum O’Dowda to stake a claim for a starting spot next March.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

