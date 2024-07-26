Sarah Lavin and Shane Lowry lead Team Ireland down the Seine in Olympic opening ceremony

TEAM IRELAND’S ATHLETES have sailed down the River Seine in Paris for this evening’s opening ceremony at the Olympics.

Hurdler Sarah Lavin and golfer Shane Lowry took their roles as Ireland’s Olympic flag-bearers.

They fronted the Irish representation as competitors paraded not through a stadium, but down the Seine in boats.

All Irish athletes have their county crests embroidered into their Olympic uniforms.

The athletes followed musical performances ranging from Lady Gaga to heavy metal

Thousands turned out to watch the opening parade travel down a six-kilometre stretch of the Seine before disembarking at the Eiffel Tower.

Written by Eoghan Dalton and posted on TheJournal.ie