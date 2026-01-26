Ireland overcome Namibia in World Cup qualifier

IRELAND MADE it three wins from four with a seven-wicket victory over Namibia earlier today in their final Twenty20 Women’s World Cup qualifying group match in Kirtipur, Nepal.

Both Namibian openers fell for ducks, although Kayleen Green (32) and Wilka Mwatile (28) improved the situation.

Lara McBride (3/17) and Jane Maguire (3/31) made an impact as Namibia finished on 107 for eight.

Ireland lost Rebecca Stokell early in their reply, but Orla Prendergast and Gaby Lewis added 59 for the second wicket.

Captain Lewis fell for 33 before Prendergast retired out on 39 from 28 balls, with six fours and a six. Leah Paul added an unbeaten 27 as Ireland reached their target with 5.4 overs remaining.

The result means Ireland finished second in their group, having previously registered victories over Papua New Guinea and the USA, while also suffering a narrow defeat to Bangladesh.

Ireland’s progress to the Super Six stage had been confirmed before today’s clash.

The top three teams from each group advanced to the Super Six Stage, and the four best teams will compete in this summer’s T20 World Cup in England.

Lloyd Tennant’s side open their Super Six campaign against Scotland on Wednesday, with matches against the Netherlands and Thailand scheduled for Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Namibia v Ireland – Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Namibia 107/8 in 20 overs (Kayleen Green 32, Wilka Mwatile 28; Lara McBride 3/17, Jane Maguire 3/31)

Ireland 110/3 in 14.2 overs (Orla Prendergast 39, Gaby Lewis 33; Wilka Mwatile 1/8, Saima Tuhadeleni 1/21)

Result: Ireland win by seven wickets