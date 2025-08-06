Ireland beat Pakistan in T20 opener in Clontarf

IRELAND WOMEN TOOK the first T20 International of the series against Pakistan, completing victory by 11 runs in Clontarf today.

Orla Prendergast starred as Player of the Match, while Jane Maguire earned her 50th cap for Ireland. The home side found things difficult with the bat but fought hard to win the opener.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first under overcast skies, with a strong wind blowing across the ground.

Ireland reached 142 after being bowled out in the 20th over. Amy Hunter (37), Prendergast (29) and Leah Paul (28) led the way with the bat, but regular wickets continued to keep Pakistan in the hunt.

In response, Pakistan scored 131-9 from their 20 overs, falling short by just 11 runs. The key wicket takers for Ireland with the ball were Prendergast, Maguire and Ava Canning.

The win also marked eight T20I wins in a row for the side, but attention quickly turns to game two of the three-match series on Friday.