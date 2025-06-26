Lisbon confirmed as venue for Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Portugal

LISBON HAS BEEN confirmed as the venue for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal on 11 October this year.

Portugal were only confirmed as Ireland’s top-seeded qualifying opponent in March of this year, following their Nations League quarter-final win over Denmark.

Advertisement

That venue has now been confirmed as the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, the home of Sporting CP, and recently the host of the women’s Champions League final, where Katie McCabe’s Arsenal shocked Barcelona.

Kick-off will be at 7.45pm Irish time, and the FAI say ticket details will follow in due course.

Ireland start their Group F qualifying campaign at home to Hungary on 6 September, which is followed by an away game to Armenia at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan on 9 September.

Ireland begin the October window away to Portugal, with the home clash against Armenia following three days later on 14 October.

Portugal will visit Dublin on 13 November, while the group culminates with Ireland will face Hungary on 16 November. The precise venue for this game has yet to be confirmed though it is expected to be in Budapest.

The group winner will qualify directly for next year’s World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, while the runner-up progresses to the play-offs next March. Ireland have no route to the World Cup outside of finishing within the group’s top two.

Ireland World Cup qualifying fixtures