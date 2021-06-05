BE PART OF THE TEAM

'A historic moment for Irish swimming': Olympic qualification confirmed for men's relay teams

4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley teams set to compete in Tokyo this summer.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 5 Jun 2021, 4:26 PM
Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan competed in the 4x200m free at the Europeans.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

IRELAND WILL HAVE two swimming relay teams at the Tokyo Olympics this summer after their qualification was officially confirmed on Saturday.

The men’s 4x200m freestyle and the men’s 4x100m medley teams both set new Irish records at the European Aquatic Championships in Budapest last month, and then faced an agonising wait to discover if it would be enough to stamp their passports.

Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene and Brendan Hyland swam in the 4x100m medley while Jordan Sloan, Gerry Quinn and Finn McGeever swam in the 4x200m freestyle.

Jack McMillan swam on both teams at the Europeans.

It is the first time that Ireland has qualified a men’s relay team for the Olympic meet. The team selection will be made a later date, Swim Ireland said on Saturday.

“This is a truly a historic moment for Irish swimming,” national performance director John Rudd said, “and for us all to be part of that, and for the Irish swimming community to have something huge to celebrate after such challenging times of late for our sport is so inspiring and uplifting.

“The athletes have done a remarkable job here in not getting one but two relays over the line, something we haven’t achieved for 49 years. The coaches and practitioners who work day in, day out, with these athletes must also receive our praise and our thanks.

“Now we prepare to do our nation proud in Tokyo – and give everyone a summer of excitement to look forward to.”

